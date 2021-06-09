Wolves appoint former Benfica manager Bruno Lage as new coach

WOLVES RATINGS: Rui Patricio 6 – He could do little to stop Elanga scoring with a header from close range, or Mata’s penalty – in which he went the wrong way - but he did save well from Williams. Getty

Willy Boly 6 – Did well to track Diallo’s run on the half hour mark and then, at the other end, he came close to equalising at the death with a long-range effort as United’s defenders backed off. Not quite at his best, but made a few valuable recoveries. Getty

Conor Coady 7 – He was a big presence at the heart of Wolves’ defensive three, though he was exposed when Daniel James found himself through on goal. Getty

Romain Saiss 7 – Was found guilty – with the help of VAR - of bringing down Van de Beek in the area as the Dutchman ran across Patricio’s goal, but looked assured throughout. He swept up behind Coady when needed and looked solid throughout. AFP

Nelson Semedo 8 – Had a lively game up and down the right hand side. He brought Wolves level when he scored low past Henderson following good work from Silva. A bright spark for the home side, who generally caused United problems. Getty

Leander Dendoncker 6 – Did the simple things well and kept the ball moving alongside Moutinho and Never before making way for Gibbs-White. AFP

Ruben Neves 6 – Played a neat dink over the top for Dendoncker to run on to and forced a corner in the opening exchanges. Worked hard but was only effective in short spells as he drifted in and out of the game. Reuters

Joao Moutinho 7 - It was from his flick that Dendoncker released Silva on the right in the move leading up to Semedo’s goal. He linked well with Semedo directly at the start of the second half, too, and was always on hand to support Silva and Ait-Nouri. Getty

Rayan Ait-Nouri 7 – Played well on both flanks and linked well with Semedo. He found pockets of space and provided a number of teasing crosses, though the final ball was never quite on point. Getty

Adama Traore 7 – Enjoyed a lively start and was Wolves’ main threat until he was forced off through injury after 25 minutes. He had the first chance of the game when he dispossessed Matic and flashed a shot across goal. Always a threat. PA

Fabio Silva 8 – Silva made himself a nuisance of himself in the United area and picked up where Traore left off by providing Wolves’ biggest threat. He had two efforts in the last ten minutes but found Tuanzebe in the way. Still looks a bit lightweight, but he definitely has the movement and guile to succeed at this level. Getty

SUBS: Morgan Gibbs-White (Leander Dendoncker) 7 – He forced Henderson into the keeper’s first dive at full stretch, in injury time, but unfortunately he could only drag his effort wide. Brought some energy to the game, and impressed. Getty

Willian Jose (Adam Traore) 5 – Disappointing, whether it was failing to make runs into dangerous areas or generally making an impact in the final third. His best chance was a header that went straight into Henderson’s arms. PA

Fernando Marcal (Alt Nouri) N/A – Didn’t have as much of an impact as the player he replaced, and found it hard to get involved. AFP

MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: Dean Henderson 6 - His Molineux start means he’s likely to get the nod over David de Gea for Wednesday’s Europa League final in Gdansk. Quiet game, no errors or outstanding saves. Booked. Reuters

Brandon Williams 6 - Rare chance for the Mancunian. Slipped to concede possession on 30, caught in possession too, then won a corner which wasn’t given on 36. Did well to get clear through on goal after 42 but shot at the goalkeeper. Dispossessed by Silva towards the end. EPA

Axel Tuanzebe 7 - Poor ball for Matic led to Wolves' first chance. Stood up to Traore’s strength and pace better than any of his teammates, but lost Silva before Wolves’ goal. Two excellent blocks on 78 as Wolves pushed for an equaliser. Got better and better. EPA

Eric Bailly 7 - Will he or Tuanzebe start alongside Lindelof in Gdansk? Or will United play Luke Shaw as a central defender? Wolves’ equaliser was deflected in off his foot. Did well to stop Wolves' first attack of the second period and no errors. Defended well alongside Tuanzebe and needed to. Getty

Alex Telles 7 - Superb long ball to Elanga after 6 minutes and involved in the build up which led to the latter’s opener. His afternoon got easier when Traore went off and he defended superbly to cut the ball out and block a 59th minute Wolves’ attack. Getty

Donny van de Beek 7 - Lively start and impressive movement for player who struggled to adapt during his first season in England. Won the penalty running across goal after 45. Defended well on a promising afternoon for him. Probably his best performance of the season. Getty

Nemanja Matic 7 - Lost ball to Traore for Wolves' first chance and well beaten by the same player again after 22, but still knitted play together well behind a very young front line towards the end. A fading force but still worthy of his place in the squad – and he might be needed again in Poland on Wednesday. Reuters

Daniel James 7 - Played on the left and mis-controlled a pass in a promising 11th minute United break. Super delivery for opening goal, his best cross of a season that only got going in fits and starts. Had to chances to score himself after being set up by Amad. Wasted both. Getty

Juan Mata 7 - Played in the number 10 role and played it well. Involved in the first and scored the second with a cool penalty. Wants to play more football than he’s getting at United. We might not see him in a United shirt again, but he’s been a solid servant and an inspirational individual. Getty

Amad 8 - Neat touches and calm, intelligent link ups. Fine pass to James on 46 and an even better one on 57. Both set James up with only the goalkeeper to beat. Went for goal when he had other options on 80. Performance belied his years and inexperience against huge Wolves defenders. Getty

Anthony Elanga 8 - Poor touch after Telles set him up after 6 minutes before he moved smartly then lashed at another good chance a minute later. Brilliant bullet header, a proper striker’s effort, for his first ever United goal in only his second game. Made smart runs. Fantastic afternoon for the Swedish teen. Getty

SUBS: Hannibal Mejbri N/A - On for Mata after 81. Smart ball towards Shoretire. Some promising touches for the Frenchman and on a fine afternoon for United’s teen talents. Getty