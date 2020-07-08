Fernando Alonso to return to F1 with Renault DP World Team in 2021

Fernando Alonso won both his F1 drivers' titles with Renault, in 2005 and 2006. Reuters

Renault DP World F1 Team have announced that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will partner Esteban Ocon for the 2021 season.

The Spaniard won both his F1 drivers' titles with Renault, in 2005 and 2006, and is a winner of 32 grands prix from more than 300 races driving for Renault as well as Ferrari and McLaren.

“Renault is my family, my fondest memories in Formula One with my two world championship titles, but I'm now looking ahead," Alonso, whose last race in F1 was the 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, said.

"It's a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level.

Read More Fernando Alonso suffers disastrous day at Dakar Rally after smashing car on rock

“I have principles and ambitions in line with the team's project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season and I will share all my racing experience with everyone from the engineers to the mechanics and my team-mates. The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I.”

It is the second major announcement for the team this season after unveiling DP World as its first title partner.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World’s group chairman and CEO said: “In March we announced that we would become the team’s first ever title sponsor and global logistics partner, which was a major milestone for both Renault and DP World.

“The partnership has been a vital step towards the exploration of ways to make Renault’s global automotive supply chain more efficient by lowering costs, increasing speed and transparency and mitigating their environmental impact.

“Today’s announcement is another exciting step forward in the partnership.”

Courtesy photo

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat