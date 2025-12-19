Thousands of Geely Emgrand sedans recalled in UAE

AGMC, the distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has announced the recall of 5,584 Geely Emgrand sedans.

The decision was taken after the Chinese carmaker told AGMC that a fuel filler cap recall could affect Emgrand sedan models produced between August 3, 2023 and July 4, 2024.

The non-vented fuel filler cap could create a vacuum within the fuel system after extended periods of operation, Geely said. In extreme cases, this could deform the fuel tank and create a leak.

Owners of affected vehicles will need the fuel filler cap replaced, AGMC said. Service teams will also clean the carbon canister and inspect all related components, replacing any defective parts. All work will be carried out free of charge, the distributor added.

Owners of Geely Emgrand vehicles have been advised to check with AGMC to confirm whether their car is affected.

Geely is one of China’s largest automotive conglomerates. Founded in 1986, the company owns or holds stakes in several global brands, including Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, Zeekr and Lynk & Co. In recent years, it has expanded internationally, positioning itself as a major player in combustion-engine vehicles and electric cars.

The Geely Emgrand was launched in 2009 in a push towards a more premium offering.

The Geely Emgrand GT was named the 2016 China Car of the Year. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National

AGMC is one of the UAE’s longest-established automotive groups. Founded in 1976, it is best known as the official importer of BMW and Mini vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, and has more recently expanded its portfolio to include Chinese brands.

“For Geely and AGMC, customer safety and satisfaction is absolutely paramount,” said Prasanth Karthikeyan, head of aftersales for Geely Brands at AGMC. “Our expert technicians will quickly replace the faulty part and ensure customers can continue driving with confidence.”

In September, Nissan recalled 1,661 Patrol vehicles from its Y63 model range in the UAE due to a defect in the torque transfer control unit.

