Antonelli wins F1 Canadian Grand Prix after Russell heartbreak as Hamilton shines for Ferrari

A furious George Russell retired from the Canadian Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli claimed a fourth successive win to extend his championship lead after a pulsating battle with his title rival.

The Mercedes pair exchanged the lead multiple times throughout a breathless opening 30 laps, as they again made contact a day on from colliding during Saturday’s sprint, before an electrical issue dealt a major blow to Russell’s title hopes.

Antonelli leaves an incident-packed weekend in Canada with a 43-point lead over Russell, who was left stood furious at the side of the track as he came to terms with the repercussions.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result for Ferrari in second as he overcame a battle with Max Verstappen, who secured a first podium of the season.

It was a miserable afternoon for McLaren as Lando Norris retired from the race and Oscar Piastri finished only 11th.

“It was very close and the [car failure] was a shame for [Russell] as it would have been a very cool battle. But we will take it, another win,” Antonelli said. “It was nice to end the weekend well, not really the way I wanted to win, it was a close fight and I think it would have gone down right until the end.

“Couple of times it was maybe a little bit on the edge but we were going at each other, we were pushing and we both wanted to win.”

Russell feels the pressure is now off him in the title scrap and reflected on misfortune he also felt cost him in China and Japan. “Right now it’s [Antonelli’s] to lose,” Russell said of his 43-point deficit. “So many points ahead, it feels like the gods don’t want me to be in this fight.

“The pressure is off, I’ll go out and enjoy every single race, try and win every single race and I’ve got nothing to lose. I don’t want to be stood here talking like that and of course I’m frustrated and want to be in that fight … hopefully the luck turns.”

Hamilton relishes battle with Verstappen

Hamilton relished the thrill of hunting down Verstappen as he claimed his best result yet in a Ferrari.

The 41-year-old dropped behind his old foe on lap nine but they duelled again for the podium places in the closing laps.

Hamilton came out on top, ultimately making his move around the outside of turn one to seal second.

“Awesome to fight with one of the greats,” the seven-time world champion said after clinching just his second Ferrari podium. “Very challenging behind him but I loved that hunt, my whole life has been about that since I was a kid in a really old go-kart.

“I was always hunting, it was amazing to be back in that position and hunting him down ahead. I had so much fun out there all weekend, every single lap. Felt like we started on the right foot and came with the right attitude.”

Hamilton has taken a different approach, choosing not to use the simulator in advance of the race and instead focusing on the data to find the best race set-up for him.

He believes that it has paid off and praised his team for the work to deliver him a car that he can compete with.

“To come here to a track that I do love was awesome. This is my first second place with the team, it is something I have been working so hard for,” Hamilton added. “I can’t explain how deep I have had to dig to get to this point and moving mountains in the background to enable this kind of performance. Really grateful to the team for supporting me.”

McLaren flop and Verstappen's complaints

McLaren endured a nightmare afternoon, starting on the intermediate tyres while all around them chose soft slick tyres and having to get rid of them early on before Norris had to retire with a reliability issue.

That aided Hamilton and Verstappen’s podium finishes – the Dutchman’s first of the season.

Verstappen was grateful to McLaren for “making a mess of the strategy” before again reiterating his call for the proposed engine changes for next season to be voted through, amid his bitter unhappiness over this season’s rules.

A switch to enable more power to come from the internal combustion engine from 2027 has been agreed in principle but there are suggestions some manufacturers are doubtful about it. It was a thrilling race in Montreal, but Verstappen does not think that it is related to the rules.

“Us drivers, give us any kind of car and we will give you a good show. That has nothing to do with the car, it just needs to be more pure,” Verstappen said.

“Driving other cars this season has reminded me how great the racing can be and how pure motorsport can be.

“I hope what they are trying to do for next year goes through because that is the minimum to make it a bit more back to normal.”