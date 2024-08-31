Lando Norris takes Italian GP pole position with Max Verstappen back in seventh

Lando Norris took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday as the McLaren driver gave himself a great chance to further cut Max Verstappen's Formula One championship lead. Trailing by 70 points in the drivers' standings, Norris clocked one minute, 19.327 seconds in a one-two with teammate Oscar Piastri, with George Russell third for Mercedes and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth with an upgraded car. Red Bull's Verstappen qualified only seventh, one place behind Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton who had been fastest in final practice. Briton Norris claimed his fourth pole of the season in a car which looks capable of a similar result as at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/08/25/lando-norris-wins-dutch-gp-to-end-max-verstappens-dominance-in-home-race/" target="_blank"> last weekend's Dutch GP</a>, when he romped home to victory nearly 23 seconds ahead of the three-time champion Verstappen. The Dutch driver was complaining about a lack of grip for the entire session, at one point describing his car as "shocking". "To have a first and second when the field is as tight as it has been all weekend is a little bit of a surprise, but a nice one," said Norris, who is now targeting his third career win. "My lap, it hurts me to say it, was not a great lap. My first one was. But still good enough for pole and still very happy. "There are a lot of quick drivers behind in quick cars, so I am not expecting an easy race. Plenty of question marks but a lot of excitement, I'm sure." Russell, who was 0.113secs off pole, said: "A little bit better than I expected. It was a really tough session. Not too far behind the McLarens, they are so fast at the moment, I am super-happy with third. "It's going to be a tight battle, everyone is so close out there, so exciting for F1, everyone's been waiting for this." As for Verstappen, the Dutchman was left perplexed about what happened. "Q3 was very bad on both of my tyre sets. I just picked up a lot of understeer so I couldn't attack any corners any more," he said. "I had to back it out a lot mid-corner and you lose a lot of lap time like that. "Somehow in Q2 it wasn’t that bad. I did a 1:19.6 at that point and we were almost the quickest. "We know our limitations and problems but at that point I think we had it fairly under control. But I went into Q3 and the balance was completely out, and I don't really understand how that happened." Hamilton was left berating himself rather than his car after more qualifying struggles. He is racing for the last time at Monza as a Mercedes driver and Ferrari fans will be keen to see how the 39-year-old will perform on Sunday ahead of his move to the Scuderia at the end of the year. Mercedes announced on Saturday morning that Hamilton would be replaced by teenage rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has had an eventful weekend after crashing and damaging Russell's car in Friday's first practice. "I'm just not very good, simple as that," Hamilton said. "I'm just not very good at qualifying. I can't put a lap together and it's unbelievably frustrating. I'll keep working at it and that's all I can do." Sunday's race at the 'Temple of Speed' near Milan could be a tight battle between the top four teams. "I'm just not very good, simple as that," said the Briton who will race for Ferrari next season. McLaren are only 30 points behind champions and leaders Red Bull and could make significant inroads in that constructors' battle. Mexican Sergio Perez qualified eighth for Red Bull with Alex Albon ninth for Williams and Nico Hulkenberg completing the top 10 for Haas. F1's Argentine newcomer Franco Colapinto, replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams, qualified 18th and ahead of both Saubers.