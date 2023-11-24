F1 Abu Dhabi: Fans treated to spectacular air show at Yas Marina Circuit

Live updates: Abu Dhabi F1

Formula 1 fans were treated to a spectacular air show on Friday afternoon at Yas Marina Circuit.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix never disappoints when it comes to entertainment and 2023 is certainly no different with organisers determined to mark the event's 15th anniversary in style.

After Friday's first practice session, led by Mercedes' George Russell, fans were encouraged to divert their gaze upwards and take in a spectacular performance put on by the Al Fursan aerobatic team.

Plumes of smoke lit up the skyline as the skilled pilots weaved their way through the Abu Dhabi air and enthralled those on the ground.

Friday's evening practice session starts at 5pm, with the evening's entertainment programme starting soon after.

