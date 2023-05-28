Hollywood stars, Neymar and other celebrities attend Monaco GP - in pictures

The Monaco Grand Prix is not only the jewel in the crown of Formula One, but also one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world.

The history of the venue, the opulence of the principality, and the drama of having a race in the narrow streets of Monte Carlo make it an occasion in itself, with the actual contest sometimes pushed to the sidelines.

This year is no different with some of the most famous names in the world in attendance at Monaco.

Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Michael Douglas and Orlando Bloom, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and singer Kylie Minogue were just some of the well-known faces seen at the track on race day.

They added glamour to a racing weekend that has already witnessed some unexpected drama.

F1 teams were handed a rare glimpse into the works of the leader of the pack on Saturday in the form of photographs of the underside of Sergio Perez's Red Bull car after it was craned off the circuit.

The floor is the most aerodynamically sensitive area of the car, with ground-effect sculpting responsible for much of the performance, and also one of the most closely guarded parts of the machinery.

It is also the hardest part for rival teams to get a glimpse of, unless a car overturns or is lifted into the air – as Perez's was after the Mexican crashed into barriers in Saturday qualifying.

Monaco marshals use cranes to clear stranded cars from the metal-fenced track because of the close confines and lack of runoff, which often result in such "reveals".