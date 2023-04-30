Sergio Perez secures Azerbaijan GP victory ahead of Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez secured victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of teammate Max Verstappen as Red Bull dominated the race in Baku on Sunday.

The Mexican took advantage of an early safety car to stop for new tyres and leapfrogged Verstappen, as Red Bull kept up its winning start to 2023.

The Mexican controlled the remainder of the race to take the chequered flag 2.1 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc, who started on pole position, finished third for Ferrari with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso fourth. Lewis Hamilton finished sixth, two places ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell, who claimed the fastest lap

Perez's win moves him to within six points of Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

Leclerc started from the front but despite executing a perfect getaway to beat Verstappen to the opening corner, his lead lasted just three laps.

With the Drag Reduction System open in the back of Verstappen's Red Bull, the Dutchman blasted by his Ferrari rival at 215mph on the main straight to take the lead.

Perez, third on the grid, followed his Red Bull teammate through two laps later with the double world champion leading a one-two for the grid's all-conquering team.

The pair fought a long, flat-out battle after the Perez leapfrogged Verstappen after being able to save time by making his pit stop under the safety car.

The Mexican had Verstappen's measure, maintaining a lead of a second before edging further ahead in the closing stages.

Perez, who won in Azerbaijan in 2021 and becomes the first two-time winner of the race, said: “It really worked out today for us we managed to keep the pressure on Max, which I think we had a better deg on that first stint. It was looking good already from that side, then the safety car came and it bunched everyone up so it was again another race on the hard tyres.

“I think it was very close between us, we pushed to the maximum today, we both clipped the walls a few times, we were pushing out there, the way Max pushed me throughout the race was really hard but we managed to keep him under control."

Verstappen said: "Of course the safety car was unlucky. I tried to push again and stay close to get in the DRS zone. The balance was a struggle and it was hard to be consistent. I was playing around with tools but the last 10 laps were good.

"It was late but a lot of things have been learnt this race and a good team result overall."

On his battle with Perez, he said: "I don't know, we know it's a long season and a lot of things are learnt. Baku is different to Miami. Miami is different to a lot of races. We can't always be perfect all the time. We were pushing that's part of the street race."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: “Perez had a sensational weekend, he’s always been outstanding on this track, I don’t know what it is about Azerbaijan, but he absolutely excels here and he got a little lucky with the safety car but he converted that and pulled the gap and he had the pace, and he really controlled the race. A phenomenal drive by him all weekend.”