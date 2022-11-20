Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Drivers gather for end-of-season photo

Formula One drivers gathered for the traditional end-of-season photograph ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

Crowds cheered as the men assembled on the track in the shadows of Yas Marina Circuit’s main grandstand in what, race aside, will be the last time they are together as a group.

After congregating under the Etihad hoardings on the start line, the drivers then took to the track in a glorified gurney, giving spectators the chance to see them.

The photo session took place amid the cacophony of noise coming from the pit lane, as teams made their final preparations for the race.

Earlier, drivers and crew bosses had arrived on site over the course of the morning, joining those already at work ahead of the race.

There was no less enthusiasm about getting a glimpse at the sport’s biggest names, as those with VIP passes jostled with photographers to get a view of F1’s key personnel.

The racing is set to start at 5pm UAE time.