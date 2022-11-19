England star Ben Stokes attends Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 - in pictures

The season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix always attracts some of the most famous names from across the globe. Among those who were at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday to witness the conclusion of the F1 season was England's T20 World Cup hero Ben Stokes.

While the 2022 championship has already been decided, there is still a lot to look forward to in the UAE capital this weekend.

Double world champion Max Verstappen will be looking to end the year on a victorious note to leave his mark on what has been a remarkable season. Mercedes's veteran champion Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will be hoping to show there still enough fight left in him.

Apart from the drivers, the teams will also be keeping one eye on the next season, trying to get as much data as possible one last time before they begin the process all over again.

Stokes was understandably in jovial mood at the Yas Marina Circuit. The star all-rounder held his nerve with an unbeaten half-century as England claimed their second Twenty20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Thirty years after losing the 50-over World Cup final to Pakistan at the MCG, England turned the tables on the south Asian side with brilliant death bowling and with Stokes finishing on 52 not out in a chase of 138 for victory.

England became the first nation to hold both global white ball titles, having won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019.