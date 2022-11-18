From Monaco to Abu Dhabi, stunning Grand Prix photos from years gone by - in pictures

The sun is setting on another Formula One season as drivers jump into their cars for one more time in 2022 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Yas Marina Circuit has been a fitting location to cap off a sport that takes in so many picturesque places from around the globe. From the twists and turns of Monte Carlo to sunsets in the UAE capital - here's a look at some of the eye-catching shots selected by The National's photo desk over the years.

More from The National:

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Anticipation builds as first racers hit Yas Marina Circuit

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Plenty to race for at F1 season finale even without titles

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: It's all in the planning

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Super Thursday has its own lane when it comes to fun and leisure

F1 crews descend on Yas Marina Circuit for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix