Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 live: Friday practice and concerts end season

Action at Yas Marina Circuit gets under way on Friday as Formula One teams shake down their cars and get set up for the final race of the 2022 season.

With Max Verstappen and Reb Bull Racing having wrapped up the driver and constructor world titles earlier in the season, focus turns to who will finish runner-up in a battle between Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferarri's Charles Leclerc. Both drivers are neck-and-neck in the standings. Ferarri also have a 19-point advantage in their battle with Mercedes.

Off the track, we have an electric line-up of music acts in the evening with Swedish House Mafia performing on Friday night. There should be plenty of celebrities to keep and eye out for, too.

