Usher added to Abu Dhabi F1 after-race concert line-up

The line-up for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts has just got even better — with Usher added to the bill.

The RnB superstar will play on November 17, when UK rapper Dave will also perform, meaning a bumper line-up for the F1’s opening day.

With eight Grammy awards, 10 albums and a career spanning three decades, fans can expect a show packed with hits such as Yeah!, Without You and Love in This Club.

"Usher is a legend in his genre," says John Lickrish, chief executive of Flash Entertainment. "It is also great to have him here because it has been 14 years in the making. We had a lot of interest about bringing him here for the F1, it was a case where he didn't really fit in the line-up. We are also glad that he squeezed us into his schedule and is able to come to Abu Dhabi from his successful residency show in Las Vegas."

READ MORE Ten times Arab musicians teamed up with international stars, from Nancy Ajram to Elissa

Taking place from November 17 to 20, the line-up of the Yasalam After-Race concerts also includes Swedish House Mafia, who will perform on November 18; US rapper Kendrick Lamar the following night and rock legends Def Leppard, who will take to the stage on the final night.

The concerts are exclusively for the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders and can be purchased from the Yas Marina Circuit website. General admission tickets holders can now upgrade to the Golden Circle for all four concerts from the Yas Marina Circuit website.

Tickets are available online at www.yasmarinacircuit.com and through the Yas Marina Circuit Call Centre on 800 927 or 02 659 9800.

45 artists who have played at the Abu Dhabi F1 After-Race Concerts — in pictures