Season-ending Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets go on sale

Formula One fans witnessed one of the most intense, and controversial, finishes to a season during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, and can now plan for another thriller with tickets for the 2022 season finale going on sale.

Max Verstappen snatched the F1 championship from the grasp of Lewis Hamilton after the pair headed to the 2021 championship decider locked on 369.5 points.

The title was then won by Verstappen in incredible circumstances after the race was reduced to a one-lap showdown in the final stretch.

Saif Al Noaimi, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, described last year’s grand finale as a “phenomenal” way to end a season and hoped for similar excitement this year at the November 18 race.

“The championship decider made last year’s final race a phenomenal weekend for us and we would be looking forward for a similar or something close to that come November,” Al Noaimi said during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s global ticket launch at the Yas Marina Conference Centre on Wednesday.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce tickets are now on sale, and we look forward to bringing back the excitement and energy to Yas Island for a fantastic weekend of sport and entertainment.

“We saw fans return for the most exciting race in the history of our event last year, and with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix being one of the most internationally visited grands prix, we look forward to welcoming F1 fans from all over the world to Yas Island.

“As the highlight of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sporting calendar, this event has provided some unforgettable memories, both on and off-track, and we expect this year to be no different with another competitive season coming down to the final race at Yas Marina Circuit.”

From left: Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO Miral; Saeed Obaid Al Fazari, strategic affairs executive director, Department of Culture and Tourism; Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, ADMM; Amina Taher, vice-president brand, marketing and sponsorships, Etihad Airways and Josh Lickrish, CEO Flash Entertainment. Victor Besa / The National

The 2022 season got underway in Bahrain earlier this month, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc emerging as a surprise winner after world champion Verstappen retired with just three laps remaining and Hamilton landed a surprise podium.

“The theme of this year’s event is ‘Go Unreal’ – a nod to welcoming fans into an alternative universe here on Yas Island during race weekend, where infinite possibilities of entertainment exist,” Al Noaimi said.

“Fans who book tickets in April can enjoy the early bird discount of up to 30 per cent off selected tickets for the four-day weekend on Yas Island.”

Multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia were the first performers to be announced, headlining Friday night's Yasalam after-race concert.

According to Al Noaimi, the Formula 2 and Formula 4 UAE will once again feature in the on-track schedule.

“This year’s event will also see a special addition of historic F1 cars taking to the track, offering spectators a unique glance into past eras of Formula One,” he added.

Amina Taher, vice president brand, marketing and sponsorships, Etihad Airways, said they are delighted to return as the headline sponsor of the 14th edition.

The Abu Dhabi GP trophy on display during the 2022 global ticket launch at the Yas Marina Conference Centre in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

“International fans are an essential element to this standout weekend, and it is our goal to bring Abu Dhabi to the world and connect fans around the world to the season finale,” she said.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO, Miral, stated last year’s event was testament to the high standing in motorsport that has reinforced Yas Island’s position as a global destination for entertainment and leisure.

“We are pleased to welcome UAE and international fans once again to enjoy this incredible race and look forward to hosting F1 audiences from across the globe,” he said.

Saeed Obaid Al Fazari, strategic affairs executive director of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, expected 2022 to witness a significant increase in momentum to bring major public events in the emirate.

“The 2021 Grand Prix was a huge success for the city and the country and following the announcement of our partnership with the NBA, and our upcoming UFC event in October this year promises to be truly unforgettable for both sports fans, and Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Tickets are available on www.yasmarinacircuit.com