Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: What’s happening when and where at Yas Marina Circuit

The final race of the Formula 1 season takes place on November 20 in Abu Dhabi at the culmination of a packed weekend of motor sport events.

The winner of the main prize has already been decided, with Max Verstappen securing victory some three races ago, but there will still be plenty to fight for at Yas Marina Circuit.

All eyes will be on the Dutch champion’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as he battles for the season’s runner-up slot with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Mercedes team also have a point to make after ending their winless streak at the last grand prix, with George Russell taking his maiden F1 victory in Sao Paolo in a 1-2 ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Here are the highlights of the three-day event at Yas Marina Circuit:

Friday November 18

Formula 4 UAE practice session (10.15am – 11am)

Formula 2 practice session (11am – 12.20am)

Paddock Club track tour (12.30pm – 1pm)

Paddock Club pit lane walk (12.30pm – 1pm)

Formula 1 car presentation (12.30pm – 1.30pm)

F1 Pirelli Hot Laps (1pm – 1.30pm)

First F1 practice session (2pm – 5pm)

F2 qualifying session (3.30pm – 4pm)

Paddock Club track tour (4.05pm – 4.35pm)

Paddock Club pit lane walk (4.05pm – 4.35pm)

F2 press conference (4pm – 5pm)

Second F1 practice session (5pm – 6pm)

F4 UAE qualifying session (6.30pm – 7pm)

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates after his victory at the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, a victory that ultimately ensured he retain his drivers' world title. AFP

Saturday November 19

F1 teams' press conference (12pm – 1pm)

F4 UAE First Race (12.20pm – 12.50pm)

Paddock Club track tour (1pm – 1.30pm)

F1 team pit stop practice (1pm – 1.30pm)

Paddock Club pit lane walk (1pm – 2pm)

F1 Pirelli Hot Laps (1.40pm – 2pm)

Third F1 practice session (2.30pm – 3.30pm)

F2 Sprint Race (4.20pm – 5.10pm)

F2 press conference (5.30pm – 6pm)

F1 qualifying session (6pm – 7pm)

F1 press conference (7pm – 8pm)

Paddock Club track tour (7.15pm – 8.15pm)

Paddock Club pit lane walk (7.15pm – 8.15pm)

F1 Experiences Champions Club Trophy photo and grid walk (8.15pm – 9.15pm)

Sunday November 20

F4 UAE Second Race (11.40am – 12.10pm)

F2 Feature Race (1pm – 2.05pm)

F1 Pirelli Hot Laps (1.20pm – 2.40pm)

F2 press conference (2.25pm – 2.55pm)

F1 Fastest Lap and Pit Stop of the Year Award (2.25pm – 2.50pm)

End-of-year F1 drivers' photograph (2.55pm – 3pm)

F1 drivers' parade (3pm – 3.30pm)

Paddock Club pit lane walk (3pm – 4pm)

F1 National Anthem (4.44pm – 4.46pm)

F1 Grand Prix (5pm – 7pm)