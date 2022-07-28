Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One at the end of 2022 season

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel has announced that he will be retiring from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.

The German, 35, drives for the Aston Martin team and won his world titles with Red Bull during an impressive spell in 2010-13. He also spent six seasons with Ferrari.

Read more Leclerc must win Hungarian GP to keep world championship dream alive

Vettel – who is currently 14th in the drivers' standing with 15 points, 218 behind leader Max Vertstappen – made the announcement before this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years - there are far too many to mention and thank,” Vettel said.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it.

“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you – to everyone – not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”

Sebastian, you have inspired so many throughout your career, both in #F1 and beyond.



We’re proud to call you a teammate, a friend and to have been part of your journey, just as you have been part of ours. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PMKkn3uoF4 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 28, 2022

Vettel will retire as one of the greats of the sport. He is third on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners, with 53 victories, behind only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91).

Th German, who started his career midway through the 2007 season, won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013 before joining Ferrari two years later. However, he could not end Ferrari's title drought and was ultimately dropped by the Italian team at the end of 2020.

Vettel moved to Aston Martin before their return to the F1 grid after decades away. But the British-based team have struggled for results, with Vettel deciding to walk away.

He added: “Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin driver – and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.

“I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people.

“I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races.”