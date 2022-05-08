Michelle Obama meets Lewis Hamilton at Miami Grand Prix - in pictures

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama led a celebrity cast attending Formula One's first foray into Miami, meeting Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton at the team garage.

A number of A-listers – including LeBron James, David Beckham and Pharrell Williams – are expected during the weekend at the 3.36-mile circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Michelle's meeting with the F1 icon is significant as Hamilton has started to use his significant fame and following to raise awareness around critical issues.

Earlier, Hamilton threatened to withdraw the Miami Grand Prix in response to the FIA's ban on piercings and jewellery.

The Mercedes driver spoke after race director Niels Wittich issued a reminder to all teams and officials that wearing body piercings and metal neck chains was prohibited during competition and could be checked.

Hamilton will be hoping for more reasons to celebrate on Sunday in Miami.

World championship leader Charles Leclerc claimed pole position and led Ferrari to a front-row lockout on Saturday when he topped the times in qualifying for the inaugural Miami GP.

The Monegasque driver, 24, clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 28.796 seconds to outpace his teammate by two-tenths in front of an enthusiastic sell-out crowd at the Miami International Autodrome.

Defending champion Max Verstappen was third after making a slight mistake on his final flying lap. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was fourth with Valtteri Bottas fifth for Alfa Romeo and seven-time champion Hamilton sixth for Mercedes.