Mick Schumacher 'not even sore' after horror crash in Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Haas driver Mick Schumacher has said he is “not even sore” despite his horror crash in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, had to be lifted out of his wrecked car after clipping a kerb at high speed before crashing. He was airlifted to hospital for precautionary tests and ruled out of Sunday's race.

It took safety workers several minutes to get Schumacher from his mangled car and into an ambulance for a first cursory check at the track. Schumacher’s machine was so badly damaged that it split in two as it was towed away by a recovery vehicle.

“I'm feeling alright,” Schumacher said on Sunday. “I think to be able to stand here with nothing really, not even sore, just shows the security and safety of these cars.”

In his second season with Haas, and still to claim his first point, Schumacher says he is now focusing on completing the job he had started on Saturday, progressing for the first time to the final top 10 qualifying session.

“Q3 [the final qualifying session] was, I think, quite in reach and I was very close to it even,” he said.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok🙏

Thank you for the kind messages.

The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022

“I guess we'll have to delay that until Melbourne now, but I think Melbourne is also a nice place to score your first Q3 and maybe score your first points.”

Haas will run just the one car, with Kevin Magnussen at the wheel, in Sunday's race on the Jeddah street circuit.

Schumacher insisted he felt “fit” to compete with his absence down to the need to preserve car parts for the Australian Grand Prix on April 10.

His accident raised questions over the ultra quick and narrow Jeddah circuit's safety.

“It's not for me but others to judge the safety but I think there are things to look at,” he added. “Thankfully the cars of today are so safe.”