Lewis Hamilton and Formula One stars gather for Bahrain Grand Prix - in pictures

Lewis Hamilton knows he is already facing a tough task to reclaim the Formula One crown after finishing down in fifth in qualifying for the opening race of the season in Bahrain.

Hamilton arrived at the track looking determined ahead of the curtain raiser, but his Mercedes was short on pace in Saturday's qualifying – as he feared.

The seven-time champion was denied another title in Abu Dhabi in December when race director Michael Masi wrongly allowed cars between Hamilton and second-placed Max Verstappen through, providing the Dutchman – on fresh tyres – a shot at passing Hamilton, who was on old rubber.

FIA said Masi “acted in good faith and to the best of his knowledge” after he fudged the rules following a late safety car, but all that is now forgotten as we head into the new season in Bahrain.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat Red Bull's Verstappen to pole position on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz, also in a Ferrari, in third.

Hamilton was 0.680 secs off pole and will face an uphill struggle to get on the podium but believes his performance provides him with hope that all is not lost.

“On one side, I generally feel positive. We definitely didn’t expect to be fifth and so I am happy to be in there,” he said.

“The guys ahead are a lot quicker, six tenths is a lot of time, but I do know there is potential and we have to work very, very fast over these next few weeks to close that gap as soon as we can.

“Realistically, we cannot compete with the guys in front of us. But we can fight the guys behind.”