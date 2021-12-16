Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz visit Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Formula One drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr got to enjoy fast-paced action of a different kind as they visited the famed Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

The UAE capital witnessed one of the greatest ever finishes to an F1 season as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen snatched the race and season title from Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Guests at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi were in for a treat as well when Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz Jr. dropped by. The two got to enjoy Ferrari-inspired rides and attractions, including the world’s fastest rollercoaster - Formula Rossa. The visit took an interesting turn when park guests were joined by the two drivers in a unique attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘most contributions to a color by numbers’.

It has been an inspiring season for Ferrari. Sainz Jr finished fifth in the driver's championship, and capped the season with a podium finish in Abu Dhabi behind Verstappen and Hamilton. Leclerc finished seventh in the driver's race.

Since its opening in 2010, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has become the premier destination for adventure enthusiasts. The theme park is home to not only the Formula Rossa, but record-breaking roller coaster Flying Aces as well. In 2020, the park launched the all-new roof walk and zip line experiences for guests.