Lewis Hamilton secured pole position in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix after title rival Max Verstappen hit the wall at the last corner on his final lap in qualifying.

The British driver, eight points behind with two races to go, was joined on the front row by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Verstappen, who needs to finish second to have a chance of taking the title on Sunday, qualified third at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

More to follow …