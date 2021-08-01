Lewis Hamilton reveals long Covid issues after podium finish at Hungarian GP

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrate on the podium after the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring on Sunday, August 1, 2021. (FLORION GOGA/AFP)

Lewis Hamilton revealed he is suffering from symptoms of long Covid after he required medical attention following Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, 36, drove superbly to race from last to third and take the lead of the Formula One world championship following a frenetic race at the Hungaroring.

But Hamilton could be seen struggling physically after the 70-lap race. He was assisted on to the podium, and then appeared unable to summon the strength to hold his memento.

Hamilton, who contracted coronavirus last December and was ruled out of the Sakhir Grand Prix, was taken to see the Mercedes team doctor.

A Mercedes spokesperson said Hamilton was suffering with dizziness and fatigue.

The Briton was forced to miss his television interviews, before later speaking in the FIA’s official press conference for the top three finishers.

Hamilton said: “I haven’t spoken to anyone particularly about long Covid, but I think it is lingering there.

“I was having real dizziness and everything got a bit blurry on the podium. I have been fighting with staying healthy following what happened at the end of last year, but still it’s a battle.

“I remember the effects of when I had Covid, and training has been different ever since then. The level of fatigue that you get is different and it’s a real challenge.

“I’m trying to keep training and preparing as best I can. Who knows what it was today? Maybe it was hydration, I don’t know, but it was definitely different.

“I suffered with something similar earlier this month at Silverstone, but this was way worse.”

