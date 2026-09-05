'Grateful' Tadej Pogacar to stay with UAE Team Emirates until 2032

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's star rider Tadej Pogacar will remain with the team until 2032, further cementing the long-standing partnership between the team and one of the all-time greats of cycling.

Five-time Tour de France winner Pogacar has been an integral part of the team since 2019, emerging as one of the most impactful riders in the history of the sport.

Although it has been a painful period for Pogacar, following his crash at the Vuelta a Espana which ended his Grand Tour hat-trick hopes, the 27-year-old rider can look forward to a bright future with the team.

“From the beginning, this team has felt like home for me. We have grown together over the years and shared some incredible moments, so I’m very happy to extend my contract until 2032,” Pogacar said in a statement.

“There is still a lot I want to achieve in this sport and I believe this is the right place to do it. I’m very grateful for the trust the team has shown in me and excited about what we can continue to build together.”

It was not all good news, however, as UAE Team Emirates confirmed that Pogacar will not return to competition for the remainder of the 2026 season following his crash and subsequent surgery.

Pogacar suffered concussion and a broken collarbone when the Slovenian, who had led the Vuelta after winning the first stage, went down in the peloton with more ⁠than 30km left in the ride from Pucol to Xeraco.

“Of course, this isn’t the way I wanted my season to finish. Right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs.

“It has been a season with many special moments and I’m proud of what we achieved together. Now I will focus on getting healthy, supporting the guys from home, and coming back next year ready for what’s ahead.”

UAE Team Emirates decided to allow Pogacar the necessary time to return to fitness without placing a timeframe on his comeback.

“Tadej is progressing well following surgery and we are very satisfied with his recovery to this point,” team medical director Dr Adrian Rotunno said.

“However, given the combination of his injuries – the concussion, the stable C7 cervical fracture and the open clavicle fracture – we have taken the decision, together with Tadej, that he will not return to competition this season.

“From a medical perspective, his health is paramount, and the priority now is to allow each of these injuries to heal fully and to progress through his rehabilitation in a controlled manner.

“The post-operative clavicle and cervical fracture will both require a structured period of rehabilitation. Equally important is the need for him to progress carefully through a graduated concussion recovery protocol, with ongoing neurological monitoring.

“There is no benefit in accelerating that process simply to meet a racing deadline. Removing the pressure allows Tadej to focus entirely on his recovery, with the objective of returning to full training and competition when he is completely ready.”

Mauro Gianetti, team principal and CEO, added: “Tadej has been central to the journey and development of this team, and we are extremely proud that this relationship will continue through 2032.

“Following his crash, there is absolutely no pressure for Tadej to return to racing this year. His health and recovery are the priority. He has given an enormous amount throughout the season and now the right decision is for him to take the necessary time to recover fully. We look forward to having him back with us when he is ready.”