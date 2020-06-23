West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel set to join Test squad after regaining fitness and pace

West Indies' Shannon Gabriel is back to full fitness after an ankle injury. AFP

West Indies coach Phil Simmons said fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has regained his pace and fitness and is set to join the Test squad ahead of next month's three-match series against England.

The 32-year-old right-arm quick arrived in England as one of 11 reserve players, with concerns over his fitness following an ankle injury.

Simmons said Gabriel could join the touring party and that he was looking fit.

"The last week he's been at full tilt and he looks fit," the coach said. "He's bowling as fast as I've seen him for a while so he's ready and close enough to the test match."

West Indies will play two warm-up matches before the first Test in Southampton from July 8 and Simmons will be keeping an eye on Gabriel's progress before deciding whether to add him to the pool.

"When leaving home 14 were named in the squad," the coach said.

"Because of Shannon coming back from his injury, we had to let him get a little bit further and see how he is and then we'll decide whether to make it a 15-member squad.

"After that, injuries might be the cause for changes."

Manchester will host the last two Tests of the series, which will be played behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, England will pay tribute to the front-line workers fighting the pandemic by naming their three-Test contest against West Indies as #raisethebat series.

Before the opening day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on July 8, England will wear training tops bearing the names of key workers who have been nominated by their local cricket clubs.

The people named on the shirts include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers and other vital professions, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

Test captain Joe Root said: "We've waited a long time for this moment, and we wouldn't be here without the West Indies – we are so grateful to them for making the tour happen.

"As we get back to playing the game we love, we want to take the time to honour the brave key workers who went into bat for their country under the toughest circumstances.

"It's only fitting that we use this series as an opportunity to 'raise a bat' in their honour. We'll wear their names with pride."

Schedule: Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

