Six Pakistan players to join England tour after being cleared of coronavirus

Six more Pakistan players have been cleared of Covid-19 and will join the rest of the squad in England as early as possible.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative for the disease for the second time in three days.

Each had been among the 10 players to initially test positive last week.

That meant their flights to the UK, ahead of a three-Test and three-T20 international match series, were delayed. The first 20 players flew from Lahore on Sunday.

“The players were retested on Monday, 29 June, following a first negative test on 26 June,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

Haris Rauf, Khashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Imran Khan are the remaining four players still in Pakistan from the original 30-man squad.

They will undergo two more tests, having initially tested positive for coronavirus last week, before they can be cleared to make the trip.

