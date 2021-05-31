PSL 2021 restart in Abu Dhabi still unclear as players delayed in Pakistan

The start date and schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League remain unclear as the organisers continue to battle with the complexities of getting all players and officials to the UAE.
While the vast majority of players and staff are already quarantining in Abu Dhabi ahead of the season resuming, the logistics of travel continue to cause problems.
Late on Sunday night, it was confirmed that a group of personnel had returned to their homes in Pakistan after a delay in issuing their visas.
The players had not been part of the group of more than 200 who had travelled on charter flights from Karachi and Lahore, and are currently in quarantine in Abu Dhabi.
Although the organisers say “approval has been obtained to fly the remaining 13 players and officials on commercial flights from Pakistan,” they have been moved back to their respective homes.
“The decision has been made to allow the players and officials to spend time with their families as there can potentially be some more delays in the issuance of the remaining visas,” a statement from PSL said.
“As soon as the visas are processed, the players will undergo the mandatory PCR tests before boarding the first available commercial flight.”
Five players and officials did arrive in the capital on Sunday, while 12 more took a longer route through Bahrain to arrive on Monday morning.
“We regret the inconvenience that has been caused to some players and officials, but these have been due to unforeseen circumstances and unexpected challenges,” Babar Hamid, the PSL’s commercial director, said.
“The PCB is working hand in glove with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Emirates Cricket Board, and trying its best to get all participants in Abu Dhabi in time so that we can hold the remaining tournament.”
The competition was suspended at the start of March due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases within several teams in Pakistan.
The remaining 20 matches were rescheduled, and due to take place in Karachi starting on June 1.
However, the decision was taken this month to relocate the remainder of the event to the UAE, with all matches set to be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Given the logistical challenges of the past weeks, a new schedule has yet to be finalised.
The Pakistan contingent are due to fly to the UK for international duty on June 22. As such, a schedule involving two matches per day, and possibly with a truncated playoff system, is understood to be under consideration.
1799 - First small pox vaccine administered
1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery
1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases
1895 - Discovery of x-rays
1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time
1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin
1953 - Structure of DNA discovered
1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place
1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill
1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.
1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out
Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 4
Osasuna: García (14')
Real Madrid: Isco (33'), Ramos (38'), Vázquez (84'), Jovic (90'+2)
Getting there:
Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000.
Getting around:
Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com
Juventus 2 (Bonucci 36, Ronaldo 90+6)
Genoa 1 (Kouame 40)
Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)
Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi
Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)
Best Team: Atalanta
Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)
Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)
Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)
Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)
Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)
Sulaiman Hakemy: Who really deserves to rule the Arctic?
Ni Jian: Covid-19 origins are a matter for science, not politics
Editorial: Global collaboration for a vaccine is the way to go
