Pakistan Super League organisers hopeful tournament will resume in UAE next month

Shaheen Afridi Lahore Qalandars pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings' Waqas Maqsood during their PSL match at the National Stadium, in Karachi, on February 28.

Wasim Khan, the chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, remains hopeful the Pakistan Super League will resume in the UAE next month, even though the six franchises are bracing themselves for a further postponement of the competition.

Discussions have been ongoing just before the start of Eid over the possibility of playing the remainder of the T20 competition in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament was suspended at the start of March in Pakistan due to a number of positive Covid results emanating from teams within the supposedly bio-secure bubble.

The matches were rescheduled for June, but earlier this month the decision was taken to relocate from Karachi to the UAE because of the coronavirus situation in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the government gave an agreement to proceed with the competition, pending a number of conditions related to maintaining a Covid-safe environment.

The criteria reportedly include a proviso that every participant travelling to the UAE for the competition has been vaccinated against the virus.

There remain a number of logistical issues to work through, as discussed in an online meeting between the PCB and the six franchises on Wednesday afternoon.

These include the viability of flying in personnel – both playing and broadcast – via charter flights from various points of the world, quarantine periods, as well as the costs that will be incurred.

It has now been agreed to delay a final call on whether the competition can go ahead for another day.

“Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analysed, it was unanimously agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday [UAE time] before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made,” a PSL statement read.

Khan said the sides are seeking clarifications on a number of issues if the competition is to go ahead in the UAE.

“In today’s online discussion, we updated the team owners that the PCB had been advised that the PSL had received approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE,” Khan said.

“However, some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday.

“The team owners agreed that if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they’ll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches.

“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with the UAE government and the Emirates Cricket Board as they are equally keen for the event to be held in the UAE.”

It is understood the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is likely to be the sole venue for matches, with all the participants staying on Saadiyat Island.

The company that oversaw the biosecurity operation for the 2020 IPL, which passed off successfully in the UAE, is due to be hired to oversee the same conditions for this event.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

