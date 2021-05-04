Pakistan Super League hope to complete 2021 fixtures in the UAE

CRICKET-PSL-QUETTA-MULTAN Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League match at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2021. All photos AFP (AFP)

Pakistan Super League franchise bosses have confirmed their desire to shift the remaining matches for the 2021 season to the UAE.

The six teams have been in consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board about the possibility of staging the rescheduled matches outside of Pakistan.

It is understood the PCB were scheduled to meet to discuss the idea this week.

The season was suspended at the start of March, by which stage 14 matches had been played, following an outbreak of Covid cases among players and staff.

Currently, the plan is to play the remaining matches between June 2 and June 20, in Pakistan.

However, cases of coronavirus have risen in the country in recent days, at a rate that is the highest since the first wave last year.

The franchises believe relocating the matches to the UAE would now be a prudent option.

Sameen Rana, the chief operating office of Lahore Qalandars, said the success of the 2020 IPL, as well as the Abu Dhabi T10, proves UAE's credentials for hosting biosecure events.

“We have been talking to the PCB for quite some time,” Rana said. “There was a view we should do it in UAE, simply because things in UAE are, to an extent, more manageable.

“UAE has proven it, hosting a full IPL, as well as the T10 event. At that time, PCB decided they wanted to have [the 2021 season] in Pakistan, which we respected.

“I fully understand and appreciate the PCB’s position, but I think we need to be pragmatic. We need to make sure we can do whatever is possible.

“UAE has done it. They have shown everyone how to do it. There is no harm in trying to learn from them, or trying to do it where people have already done it.”

The itinerary for the rescheduled games would coincide with temperatures rising in the UAE.

No international cricket or franchise event has ever been played in June in the Emirates, although domestic cricket does continue at that time of the year.

In addition to the weather, the logistics of air travel could also be problematic. Pakistan itself currently has limited air travel as a government directive to help combat the coronavirus.

Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings franchise, believes consideration should be paid to bringing the matches to the UAE soon.

“When coronavirus hit and the PSL was cancelled, people were really sad and upset,” Iqbal said.

“A lot of people suggested the IPL shouldn’t have happened, with people dying in India. But many people have said it should go on, as it brings a lot of light to people’s lives.

“I believe the latter. I believe that sport, especially cricket, can be a light at the end of a tunnel for us, and it should go on.

“The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance, and that should not be compromised in any circumstances.

“Our stance is, if we are not able to secure the bio-bubble, as happened [in March], we should have it in Dubai. It is not about the location, it is about the bio-bubble conditions.”

Rana is cautious about the idea of the matches going ahead at all, given the surge in Covid cases in the subcontinent.

“The postponement of the IPL shows that, to organise a multiple team event in the Covid-environment is extremely challenging, if not impossible,” Rana said.

“With the kind of resources and money involved in IPL, they could have got the best of the best of everything that was needed.

“Unfortunately, Covid doesn’t care about how many arrangements your make.

“At the end of the day, the life of anyone – whether it be a player, groundstaff or a gatekeeper – is as important as anyone else in this world.

“We should be sensitive, and look after the people around us. It is my point of view that it is too risky to play cricket while people are dying around you.”

Schedule: Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

How Tesla’s price correction has hit fund managers Investing in disruptive technology can be a bumpy ride, as investors in Tesla were reminded on Friday, when its stock dropped 7.5 per cent in early trading to $575. It recovered slightly but still ended the week 15 per cent lower and is down a third from its all-time high of $883 on January 26. The electric car maker’s market cap fell from $834 billion to about $567bn in that time, a drop of an astonishing $267bn, and a blow for those who bought Tesla stock late. The collapse also hit fund managers that have gone big on Tesla, notably the UK-based Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF. Tesla is the top holding in both funds, making up a hefty 10 per cent of total assets under management. Both funds have fallen by a quarter in the past month. Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital, recently warned that Tesla founder Elon Musk had “flown a bit too close to the sun”, after getting carried away by investing $1.5bn of the company’s money in Bitcoin. He also predicted Tesla’s sales could struggle as traditional auto manufacturers ramp up electric car production, destroying its first mover advantage. AJ Bell’s Russ Mould warns that many investors buy tech stocks when earnings forecasts are rising, almost regardless of valuation. “When it works, it really works. But when it goes wrong, elevated valuations leave little or no downside protection.” A Tesla correction was probably baked in after last year’s astonishing share price surge, and many investors will see this as an opportunity to load up at a reduced price. Dramatic swings are to be expected when investing in disruptive technology, as Ms Wood at ARK makes clear. Every week, she sends subscribers a commentary listing “stocks in our strategies that have appreciated or dropped more than 15 per cent in a day” during the week. Her latest commentary, issued on Friday, showed seven stocks displaying extreme volatility, led by ExOne, a leader in binder jetting 3D printing technology. It jumped 24 per cent, boosted by news that fellow 3D printing specialist Stratasys had beaten fourth-quarter revenues and earnings expectations, seen as good news for the sector. By contrast, computational drug and material discovery company Schrödinger fell 27 per cent after quarterly and full-year results showed its core software sales and drug development pipeline slowing. Despite that setback, Ms Wood remains positive, arguing that its “medicinal chemistry platform offers a powerful and unique view into chemical space”. In her weekly video view, she remains bullish, stating that: “We are on the right side of change, and disruptive innovation is going to deliver exponential growth trajectories for many of our companies, in fact, most of them.” Ms Wood remains committed to Tesla as she expects global electric car sales to compound at an average annual rate of 82 per cent for the next five years. She said these are so “enormous that some people find them unbelievable”, and argues that this scepticism, especially among institutional investors, “festers” and creates a great opportunity for ARK. Only you can decide whether you are a believer or a festering sceptic. If it’s the former, then buckle up.

