Pakistan star Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi due to back injury

CRICKET-PSL-QUETTA-MULTAN Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot against Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League match at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2021. All photos AFP (AFP)

Pakistan veteran Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of a return to the UAE after a back injury forced his withdrawal from the PSL.

The star all-rounder has been one of the most popular players at the cricket grounds of the Emirates for over two decades now.

He will not be appearing when the PSL resumes in Abu Dhabi next month, though, due to a back complaint.

The Multan Sultans star was training in Karachi ahead of the league’s resumption when he experienced pain in his lower back.

The former Pakistan captain has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm spinner Asif Afridi.

“While training for the remainder of the PSL, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor,” Afridi said.

We regret to inform you that due to a lower back injury, our superstar, icon, & an integral part of the franchise, @SAfridiOfficial will miss out on the remainder of @thePSLt20 6. The Sultans family will miss you and we are praying 🤲 for your speedy recovery!

#GetWellSoonLala pic.twitter.com/NoB5iIxH5B — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) May 24, 2021

“Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi leg.

“I am disappointed that I will be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”

The PSL was suspended at the start of March because of an outbreak of Covid cases within a number of teams.

The remaining 20 matches have been rescheduled for next month. All the games will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the capital.

The altered timings and location for the competition have led to a variety of changes in playing personnel.

In the latest changes to be announced, Islamabad United have drafted in Umar Amin and the West Indies opener Brandon King.

Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan’s opener Hazratullah Zazai, who once hit six sixes in an over in a T20 tournament in Sharjah, to their squad, along with the Pakistani duo Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

ANALYSTS’ TOP PICKS OF SAUDI BANKS IN 2019 Analyst: Aqib Mehboob of Saudi Fransi Capital Top pick: National Commercial Bank Reason: It will be at the forefront of project financing for government-led projects Analyst: Shabbir Malik of EFG-Hermes Top pick: Al Rajhi Bank Reason: Defensive balance sheet, well positioned in retail segment and positively geared for rising rates Analyst: Chiradeep Ghosh of Sico Bank Top pick: Arab National Bank Reason: Attractive valuation and good growth potential in terms of both balance sheet and dividends

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

FIXTURES Fixtures for Round 15 (all times UAE) Friday

Inter Milan v AS Roma (11.45pm)

Saturday

Atalanta v Verona (6pm)

Udinese v Napoli (9pm)

Lazio v Juventus (11.45pm)

Sunday

Lecce v Genoa (3.30pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (6pm)

SPAL v Brescia (6pm)

Torino v Fiorentina (6pm)

Sampdoria v Parma (9pm)

Bologna v AC Milan (11.45pm)

The biog Name: Sari Al Zubaidi Occupation: co-founder of Cafe di Rosati Age: 42 Marital status: single Favourite drink: drip coffee V60 Favourite destination: Bali, Indonesia Favourite book: 100 Years of Solitude

