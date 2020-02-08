Kushal Malla makes history by becoming youngest batsman to score ODI half-century as Nepal beat the USA

Kushal Malla of Nepal bats during the ICC Cricket World Cup Leag Kushal Malla batting for Nepal during the World Cup League Two match against the USA in Kathmandu. Subas Humagain for The National (SubasTheOne)

Kushal Malla’s selection for his one-day international debut came at such short notice that he did not even have time to tell his schoolmates he was playing.

By the end of it, he had played a central role in bringing his country their first ever ODI win on home soil, held a new world record, and his name was being mentioned alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Shahid Afridi.

Aged 15 years and 340 days, Malla became the youngest batsman to score a one-day international half-century.

That beat the record set by the player he replaced in the Nepal side, Rohit Paudel, against UAE in Dubai last year. Next on the list are Tendulkar and Afridi.

His 50 was vital, too. It swung a match that has seemed lost when Nepal were 49-5, back towards them.

In the end, they ended up beating the United States by 35 runs to claim a first win in the Cricket World Cup League Two.

Given that he subsequently sent down 10 overs of thrifty left-arm spin for 30 runs and a wicket, it was clear Nepal have yet another rich young talent in their midst.

All of which represented a fine return for a teenager who really should be at school.

“For the past three or four months I have had to miss school, but whenever I get the time during the camp I have tried to continue my studies,” Malla said. “One good thing has been that the teachers at school have been supporting me.

"They have been telling me to try to study from time to time, and if there’s any material I need, they will help provide it.”

Malla’s innings showed maturity beyond his years seeing as he arrived at the crease when his side were in the mire.

Between him and Binod Bhandari, who also made a half-century, they hauled Nepal to 190 all out.

Karan KC, who took four wickets, and Nepal’s battery of spinners were too much for the touring side, who were shot out for 155.

The win was ecstatically received by a packed crowd in Kathmandu, who spent large parts of it chanting the name of their youthful new hero.

“When people are there supporting you, you feel as though you want to do well so they will carry on supporting you for the upcoming games, too,” Malla said.

“I feel like they are my guardians. Whenever you make a mistake, they are there to guide you and support you. It makes you want to do your best batting and bowling.

“I wasn’t nervous, and at the stage [I went in] I knew I needed to make a good score for my team.

“To be playing in our home ground, in our home country, to make this record is a wonderful moment for me.”

Even in defeat, the United States players were able to appreciate the boisterous atmosphere.

“I really enjoyed it,” said Ian Holland, who led the resistance for the USA with a fine innings of 75. “They are a really passionate crowd, and it is an amazing experience for me. Generally, cricket crowds are reserved, stay seated, and well mannered, and I love this.

“It was brilliant. I just love seeing the passion, and it was something different. You could feel that it gives them a lift.

“At the same time, you are just trying to focus on the ball as a batsman. The harder you watch the ball, you don’t hear the noises when the ball’s coming down.

“I might be afterwards, between balls, and you can have a bit of a smile because it is a great experience.”

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

WandaVision Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany Directed by: Matt Shakman Rating: Four stars

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden