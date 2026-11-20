The Sandpapergate saga, long thought resolved, has returned with more questions for Australian cricket, and this time it will either resolve all remaining issues or tear the system apart once and for all. There seems to be no middle ground.

The moment Usman Khawaja alleged that the entire Australian team was involved in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, which resulted in severe punishment for just three players, the foundation of Australian cricket shook.

The accusations are extraordinarily serious; Khawaja alleges current captain Pat Cummins, other bowlers and pretty much the entire team knew the ball was being tampered with. David Warner and Cameron Bancroft – the two players who were blamed for the entire episode back then, along with Steve Smith – largely backed Khawaja's version of the events.

Cummins, however, insists he had no role in the ball-tampering saga and was not aware of any plans to alter the condition of the ball.

For now, Australian cricket is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Eight years have passed since the incident, with strict punishments already handed out; Warner had to forego his leadership position, Bancroft lost most of his career, while Smith had to work his way back into the system. The authorities don't appear too eager to reopen investigations or hand out fresh punishments.

But as was expected, the impact of the scandal was felt on the field immediately, with possible repercussions in the future.

England and the Ashes

Australian cricket was ablaze at the exact time England landed in the country for a white-ball tour.

Harry Brook's team would have been watching the meltdown in disbelief. After all, it was England cricketers who had been generating unwanted headlines away from the field since last season, including a handful of alcohol-related indiscretions.

Despite hitting the reset button under the leadership of Brook, England were handed a reality check when they were stunned in the ODI tri-series in Pakistan, losing eminently winnable matches on successive occasions.

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The Australia tour was a litmus test for England for two major assignments next year – the ODI World Cup in southern Africa and the home Ashes.

The conditions were perfect to gauge the readiness of England's squad for next year's challenges against top opposition. And since a significant number of England's white-ball cricketers also play Tests, the ODIs against Australia could not have come at a better time.

England won the series 2-1, after being bundled out for 131 in the first match. Brook's boys smashed 355 and 328 in the next two games and restricted Australia to under 240 in both matches for a commanding series win.

The disarray in Australian cricket was in stark contrast to the quiet efficiency of the Englishmen. Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett both hit centuries, while fast bowler Gus Atkinson and spinner Liam Dawson were pretty much unhittable and among the top wicket-takers with six and five scalps apiece.

Jofra Archer was on song as well, although he did not pick up as many wickets. Captain Brook, however, had a forgettable series with some ungainly dismissals.

The 2-1 series win was not just about cricket. For players like Duckett and Brook, the very sight of the Antipodes would have brought back painful memories from the previous season, when Brook was involved in an incident at a nightclub in New Zealand, and Duckett was found wandering the streets in an undignified state. Having a proper victory in a tough format in Australia was essential to bring back some belief into the camp.

Most of the players who tasted victory in recent weeks in Australia will be pressed into service for next year's big assignments, and many would have taken note of not only the capability of their compatriots but also the split in the ranks of their biggest rivals.

England players would have watched with bemusement as the top names of Australia's all-conquering team, including current ODI captain Mitchel Marsh, spent most of their time fighting fires outside the ground.

Sandpapergate is here to stay. Australian cricket can't possibly brush it under the carpet, especially since the main players involved in that period have ostensibly broken ranks and blown the lid off an incident that was handled haphazardly, albeit conclusively.

England players would have noticed that one set of Australian players are calling the other misinformed, liars or worse. Players in the Australian dressing room must be worried; many stars who are at the very end of their careers now have to face a challenge that can't be settled on the pitch.

Sure, most of the Australian players involved in the ODI series defeat were not there in 2018. But their captain Marsh was there at the exact time Bancroft was caught with sandpaper in his pocket. And that is enough to stink up the room.

Successive defeats by almost 100 runs for a top home team is extraordinary. Plus, established multi-format players like Cameron Green, Travis Head, Alex Carey and Josh Inglis looked well short on confidence.

The Ashes in England next year is therefore a golden chance for the hosts.

Here is an Australian team that is literally falling apart because of division within its group. Its main players are well over 35 and their talismanic captain Cummins is facing questions over his future and being forced to plead innocence in a ball-tampering scandal from almost a decade ago.

England looked threatening in phases during the previous Ashes Down Under. They have now been handed an open goal in 2027. They still need to find the back of the net.