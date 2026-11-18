Cameron Bancroft has broken his silence over Australia's 'Sandpapergate' scandal by claiming that he has been left “angry and betrayed” by comments made by current captain Pat Cummins about the affair last week.

The infamous 2018 tour of South Africa – when Bancroft was caught by television cameras applying sandpaper to the ball to generate reverse swing during the third Test in Cape Town – has come crashing back into the news following the release of Australian batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography.

In that book, Khawaja states that the entire Australian team knew that the ball-tampering was going on – not just the three players who were eventually banned – Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner.

Those claims, that have since been backed up by Warner, were dismissed by current Test and one-day captain Cummins in an extraordinary press conference in Sydney last week.

“When [Khawaja] says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he is 100 per cent wrong.

“I said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That's complete and utter nonsense.”

Those comments have clearly enraged Bancroft, who has kept largely silent on the scandal that “destroyed” his cricket career and he has provided a detailed account of what went on in an exclusive column published in The West Australian.

“It was not just the three of us – Steve Smith, David Warner and I – who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” the 33-year-old said as he revealed Cummins' press conference had been the “final straw” that pushed him to tell his story.

“It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone,” he said. “What I saw, experienced and lived with – not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa – is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time.

“In addition to what Usman already mentioned I have key recollections which affirm what he is saying.

“My cricket career has been destroyed and I have never been able to play for my country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019.

“But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth.”

Bancroft admitted that he “did not give a complete and truthful account” during Cricket Australia’s investigation of the tour. “I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others,” he added.

He also backed up Khawaja's suggestion that sandpaper was used in the second Test in Port Elizabeth with both bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann involved in discussions over getting the ball to reverse swing.

It was, according to Bancroft, also discussed with Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, with former captain Tim Paine also involved in conversations about the ball's movement.

Bancroft also said that the idea to use sandpaper had been Warner's idea but he was reluctant to do it as he believed TV cameras would be focusing too much on him. As a younger player on the team, Bancroft felt he had no choice but to agree to it even though he knew it was cheating.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia has launched an independent forum for those involved in the scandal to share their version of what went on, but made clear it will not be a new investigation, no one is being forced to take part and there will be no new penalties as a result of what is revealed.

However, chief executive Todd Greenberg said he hoped the discussions would allow the sport to “move on”.

“The game is genuinely hurting at the moment. It's not good for anyone,” he said. “We need to find a path through and we need some time to heal.”

Bancroft's latest revelations will make that moving on a lot more problematic with Australian cricket finding itself once again under a shadow with Cummins' future as captain under threat.