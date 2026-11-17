India and Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has retired from competitive cricket after the franchise announced that the wicketkeeper-batter had been made team mentor for the 2027 season.

Dhoni, 45, has been associated with Chennai Super Kings since the opening season back in 2008. Dhoni quickly became the most successful captain in modern cricket history, winning every major title while leading the Indian team and taking CSK to the pinnacle of franchise cricket.

Dhoni led the Super Kings to a record five IPL titles, the joint-most by any captain, and also two Champions League T20 titles, before the tournament was discontinued.

He retires as the second-highest run scorer for the Super Kings with 5,314 runs, and the most capped player for the franchise with 272 appearances.

Dhoni had been moving away from competitive cricket over the past few seasons, as he struggled with a knee injury that restricted his batting. Dhoni's last match was in the 2025 IPL, against Gujarat Titans.

Chennai team owner and former BCCI secretary N Srinivasan said Dhoni will remain with the franchise in a different capacity; their identities are intertwined.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” Srinivasan said in a statement.

"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don’t question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible.

"In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK ... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is.

"Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home."

Rupa Gurunath, CSK co-owner, looked forward to working with Dhoni.

“A player like MS Dhoni comes along once in a lifetime. We are fortunate, and deeply grateful, that he has been with CSK since its inception and has laid the foundation for everything this team is.

“MS will continue to be a part of the CSK family as a mentor. His experience and expertise are invaluable to us, especially during this phase of transition. With many youngsters in the squad, his guidance will help shape the next generation of CSK.”