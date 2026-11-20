For the second straight week, India and Pakistan will face off in the Gulf region.

On Sunday, India's U19 team defeated their Pakistan counterparts off the final ball of the U19 Asia Cup tournament in Oman, chasing down an improbable target of 338 with just one wicket in hand.

And within a few days, a new continental tournament has started in Qatar. This time, 'A' team players are fighting it out for the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Since we are in an ODI World Cup cycle – the tournament takes place in winter next year – this Asia Cup has a 50-over format.

And given the limited number of one-day matches on the international calendar, all teams are utilising every 50-over opportunity available, even if it's an 'A' team tournament.

What, when and where?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29. The tournament will include 'A' and senior teams of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Nepal and Hong Kong.

Fixtures

Friday, Nov 20: Pakistan A v UAE (10am UAE time), India A v Nepal (2pm)

Saturday, Nov 21: Sri Lanka A v Hong Kong (10am), Bangladesh A v Afghanistan A (2pm)

Sunday, Nov 22: UAE v Nepal (10am), India A v Pakistan A (2pm)

Monday, Nov 23: Afghanistan A v Hong Kong (10am), Sri Lanka A v Bangladesh A (2pm)

Tuesday, Nov 24: India A v UAE (10am), Pakistan A v Nepal (2pm)

Thursday, Nov 26: First semi-final (2pm)

Friday, Nov 27: Second semi-final (2pm)

Sunday, Nov 29: Final (2pm)

Players to watch

All eyes will be on India and Pakistan, who have fielded some of the best available young talent for the tournament. Both sides will be giving the next in line an opportunity to put their case forward for selection to the senior ODI teams.

For India, young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will look to make a mark once again in age-group cricket, having already tasted international cricket this year.

Sooryavanshi starred in a world-record opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma in the recent T20 series in New Zealand, where the two added 100 runs in just five overs. If the 15-year-old continues that form, India will be strong favourites.

Pakistan also have a trump card up their sleeve in teenage fast bowler Ali Raza. The young pacer made his mark in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year and started well in the recent U19 Asia Cup. However, he had a forgettable final against India on Sunday and will be keen to make amends in the 'A' team tournament. Interestingly, he has dismissed Sooryavanshi more than once in age-group cricket.

There are other familiar names on both sides. India will also field T20 specialists Abhishek, Rinku Singh and Prince Yadav. Pakistan, meanwhile, have brought back four members – Haider Ali, wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir and pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Akif Javed – from the 2019 'Emerging' team.

India and Pakistan face off in Doha on Sunday.

How to watch in the UAE?

The Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament will be shown in the Starzplay app in the UAE.