Esha Oza extended her own world record of player of the match awards after guiding the UAE to a comfortable win over Papua New Guinea.

The captain scored 77 set the platform for a 70-run win in the national team’s final pool match in the Emerging Nations Trophy in Ajman.

Having lost their previous games, against Ireland, Scotland and Sri Lanka, the home team will not be competing for the trophy.

That is one thing their captain is not short of personally, though. The match award was the 31st of Oza’s 124 game T20I career, which is a clear record.

“Some are in a box under my bed as I don't have enough space to keep them on the shelf,” Oza said of where she keeps all her awards.

“The ones I like, they are on display, the ones from the matches that matter. The matches that I felt we could have done better as a team, they are still inside.”

It remains to be seen where the award for this win over PNG ends up.

They are a place above the UAE in the world rankings, but it amounted to little more than a consolation win given the previous losses.

“We didn't have the best of starts [to the competition], and that's something we have been doing quite a few times in previous tournaments as well,” Oza said.

“We don't start off well, but we always end the tournaments well, so that's something I think we need to work on.

“We are playing against nations that are ranked at least five or six spots ahead of us. We're pushing them, trying to do the best we can. It's a journey, and we're slowly getting there.”

Oza possesses another record that is testament to her extraordinary excellence in international cricket.

After 121 T20I innings for UAE, she has still yet to make a duck. That is 30 more innings than the next best on the list, which is New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite.

Her 64-ball innings against PNG only ended in the last over of UAE’s 20, as they reached 134-7.

The tourists were bowled out for 64 in reply, with Suraksha Kotte taking 4-15.

Oza said the tournament had been another eye-opening experience for her side.

“The way we play against Associates and the way we play against Full members is different,” Oza said.

“I would say as a batter, maybe I can line up three out of six balls if I'm playing an Associate cricketer because I can know that they might panic, they might do something.

“But when you're playing someone like a Sri Lanka, they're not going to panic. They know they have a plan B, they have a plan C.

“You can't react the same when you're playing different teams, and that's something we all need to learn as a batting unit.”