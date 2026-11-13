New era for UAE women’s cricket gets off to rocky start with defeat to Ireland

The UAE suffered a rude awakening on the first day of their new era as they were soundly beaten by Ireland in the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy.

The hosts had been without a coach for the best part of five months before the start of the competition in Ajman.

Oscar Nauhaus, the new incumbent, had around a week to prepare his new charges for the 10-team event after being appointed as the replacement for Ahmed Raza, who is the new men's coach.

The South African coach might have been wondering what he had got himself into after the national team’s bowlers were met with a blitz at the start of his first game in charge.

Gaby Lewis, the Ireland captain, razed the home bowlers as she made 71 from 40 balls at the Seven Districts Oval. It set her side on their way to an imposing total of 171-5 from their 20 overs.

Even though her opposite number, Esha Oza posted her 15th T20I half-century in reply, the national team could only manage 110-8.

Nauhaus said his young team had been exposed by a powerful side, but he was impressed by the resistance they showed.

Ireland had been 102 for no loss in the 11th over. Later, the UAE had been 8-3 in reply. As such, a 61-run loss qualified as a decent job of limiting the damage.

Oscar Nauhaus is the new UAE women’s team coach. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Oscar Nauhaus is the new UAE women’s team coach. Chris White…

“It was always tough, but what I will say is we don't want to be a team that gives up,” Nauhaus said.

“I think we fought back really well in the second-half of our bowling. And, at eight for three after two overs, chasing 170, I think it's easy to capitulate to be all out for 60 or 70.

“I know you still lose the game, but I think that margin's important.

“I thought they showed a lot of promise, even if it doesn't look like it on the scorecard. I think there's a lot to kind of work towards.

“The only way we're going to get better is if we get exposed. Even though it is not a nice thing to have to go through, it gives us a good idea of where we need to get to.”

The players will not have long to dwell on the defeat. They face Scotland on Sunday, then Sri Lanka a day later.

“The girls are hurting; they're proud, they want to play for UAE, so it is a case of letting them feel how they're feeling,” Nauhaus said.

“Let them deal with it, call on a friend, or if you want to come and talk to me, come and chat. Then we'll deal with everything else tomorrow.”