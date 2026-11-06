Ahmed Raza named UAE men's cricket coach after Lalchand Rajput steps down

Ahmed Raza says he “fully understands” the responsibility on him after being named as the new UAE coach.

The 38-year-old former captain of the national team takes over from Lalchand Rajput, who has stepped down after a troubled near-three-year spell at the helm.

“I am honoured to have been chosen for this exciting role and look forward to beginning my new innings,” Raza said.

“I want to thank the [Emirates Cricket Board] for granting me this opportunity. As a former national captain, I fully understand what it means to represent the UAE at the highest level.

“The current team is full of highly skilled and experienced players as well as some exciting youngsters who will take the team forward.

“My aim will be to solidify some of the good work done in recent years and build further from there.”

Ahmed Raza coaches the Braves at Lord's - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Former UAE coach Ahmed Raza is now on the staff of Southern Brave in the Hundred in the UK. All photos: Rob Greig for The National Show caption: Former UAE coach Ahmed Raza is now on the staff of Southern …

Ahmed Raza taking to Southern Brave players at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Show caption: Ahmed Raza taking to Southern Brave players at Lord's Cricke…

Ahmed Raza oversees training with Southern Brave at Lord's. Show caption: Ahmed Raza oversees training with Southern Brave at Lord's.

Southern Brave's Sarah Glenn bowls to Ahmed Raza at Lord's. Show caption: Southern Brave's Sarah Glenn bowls to Ahmed Raza at Lord's.

Ahmed Raza at Southern Brave training at Lords. Former UAE national-team player Mahika Gaur is in foreground on crutches. Show caption: Ahmed Raza at Southern Brave training at Lords. Former UAE n…

Ahmed Raza watches on at Lord's. Show caption: Ahmed Raza watches on at Lord's.











Raza will be under pressure from the start in his new role. His first assignment will be at the World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Nepal next month.

The UAE’s one-day international status will be at stake at that eight-team competition in Kathmandu.

Team morale will also be challenged by the fact many of the touring players will be losing out on lucrative deals to play in the ILT20, which is scheduled at the same time.

Rajput leaves the role after three consecutive wins to finish an otherwise forgettable Cricket World Cup League Two campaign, in which the UAE finished last.

He previously oversaw their qualification for the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year.

“My stint as UAE men’s head coach was very rewarding and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team,” Rajput said.

“I sincerely thank the Emirates Cricket Board, the management, players and support staff for their cooperation, trust and support throughout my tenure.

“It has been a rewarding experience, and I will always cherish the relationships and memories built during this journey.

“During my tenure, I am proud that we achieved some important milestones, including qualifying for the Asia Cup, the ICC T20 World Cup and securing a series win against Bangladesh.

“These achievements were the result of the collective efforts, commitment and hard work of the players, support staff, and management.

“I firmly believe that UAE cricket has great potential, and I wish the team every success in its future endeavours. I hope the progress we have made will provide a strong foundation for continued success.”