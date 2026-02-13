Punjab Kings prepare for IPL 2026 at 'world-class' Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub

While the attention of the cricket world is on the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, preparations are going on for another cricket juggernaut.

The T20 World Cup concludes on March 8 and just three weeks later, the Indian Premier League will kick-off a summer of unbridled franchise fervour, providing cricket fans an almost relentless dose of T20 cricket.

As we know now, there is no such thing as too much T20 cricket for fans. And the stakes get higher each season with more funds and following being diverted to the fast flowing current of T20 leagues.

For franchises and players, that means preparing for tournaments such as the IPL pretty much all year round – either during domestic competitions or at extensive preparatory camps that are held before the start of the competition.

Punjab Kings will have added motivation heading into the 2026 season, after missing out on the title by just six runs last year. With a little over a month to go for the start of the new season, Punjab have started preparing for what could be the season where they finally lift the trophy.

And that preparation includes a week-long stopover in Abu Dhabi which ends this weekend.

The IPL is no stranger to the UAE, having hosted its matches on many occasions here while other leagues and national teams also regularly set up base in the capital. But Punjab Kings preparing for an IPL home season in Abu Dhabi is a first.

The Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) has become a centre of major cricket and sporting activities. The iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium has helped the England and its Lions teams, Pakistan’s Shaheen squad and many others hone their skills.

Not to forget the numerous IPL matches – especially during the highly challenging pandemic – that took place here.

This week, the ADCSH provided a variety of net bowlers and pitch conditions during the pre-season camp for Punjab who had brought with them those players who are not currently involved with the national team.

Punjab are based in northern India and temperatures there are still a bit too cold for pre-season training. As it turns out, Abu Dhabi is perfect this time of the year.

For Punjab manager of cricket operations Ashish Tuli, Abu Dhabi was the ideal location for training for a number of reasons.

“We selected Abu Dhabi for several compelling reasons. Having played at this venue during the pandemic, we can attest to its top-tier facilities,” Tuli said.

“The prevailing weather in north India is not conducive for our training needs, and the confluence of the domestic calendar with the T20 World Cup in India presented logistical challenges.

“Abu Dhabi offers excellent accessibility, and it provides invaluable experience for our younger players to train in an international stadium environment.”

What also drew Tuli and the Punjab team to Abu Dhabi was the variety of pitches that were made available to them for training.

“The facilities are truly world-class. The wickets, in particular, were prepared precisely to our specifications, which was crucial for our preparation,” Tuli added.

ADCSH CEO Matt Boucher said the venue and capital city are becoming a sporting oasis offering the best facilities in the world.

“We have provided Punjab Kings with access to world-class wickets, dedicated grass training nets, strength and conditioning areas, recovery and medical facilities, and integrated player support spaces,” Boucher said.

“Our team provides the sporting assets and sporting oversight while Abu Dhabi, as a destination and hospitality oasis, is providing the best-in-class accommodation and logistics support to ensure the team is safe while in our backyard.

"Our wickets are ready and we look forward to growing our relationships with the world’s best franchise teams."