Confused UAE head to India for T20 World Cup on back of series thrashing by Ireland

The UAE have 10 days to find solutions ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand in Chennai, after their series against Ireland threw up more questions than answers.

The national team suffered a second successive defeat to the Irish in the space of three days. Having lost the opening game at Dubai International Stadium by 57 runs on Thursday evening, they were beaten by 30 runs on Saturday morning at the same venue.

The hosts had started brightly enough after winning the toss and opting to bowl. They took a wicket in the first over, and had the Irish 101-7.

They let their advantage slip, though, with Curtis Campher and Mark Adair having a sprightly, unbroken alliance of 69 for the eighth wicket in a little over six overs.

That meant the UAE were chasing a similar target to that which had proved way beyond them two days earlier, and so it proved again.

Only Aryansh Sharma provided any reason for optimism. The young wicketkeeper-batter has often been forced to carry drinks as a non-playing squad member for the UAE for much of the recent past.

He had been given a boost, though, by being named as the only wicketkeeper in the squad for the World Cup, and he responded with a confident display against the Irish.

The 20-year-old opener top scored for the home team as he made 54 from 40 balls. When he was dismissed, as one of three players stumped by the outstanding Lorcan Tucker, the UAE’s slim chances of victory went with him.

The two-match series was the UAE’s last competitive hit out before they fly to the T20 World Cup on Sunday. They start the World Cup with a group match against New Zealand in Chennai, followed by fixtures against Canada, Afghanistan and South Africa in Delhi.

On the evidence of the series in Dubai they have much to do if they are to be competitive in their third appearance at a T20 World Cup.

The national team have won just once on that stage before – against Namibia in Australia four years ago – and have their work cut out to repeat that feat.

In the day between the first and second T20Is against Ireland, the final squad was named for the World Cup. It included two changes from the squad initially named to face Ireland.

Dhruv Parashar came back into the side for Basil Hameed, while Mayank Kumar was named in place of Rahul Chopra, UAE’s captain in one-day international cricket.

Both the recalled players went straight into the XI for the second game against the Irish, with the chance for match practice now at a premium ahead of the main business in India.

Parashar took 0-22 in two overs with the ball, then made seven with the bat. Kumar made three from seven balls with the bat, in his fourth T20I.