UAE qualify for T20 World Cup after thrashing Japan in Muscat

The UAE have qualified for the T20 World Cup after thrashing Japan in Oman.

The national team clinched their place in the top three of the qualifying tournament in Muscat.

That carries with it the prize of a place at the main event in India and Sri Lanka next February.

The UAE will be playing at the T20 World Cup for the third time in all.

It will be their first appearance since 2022 in Australia, where they failed to make it out of the preliminary group, but did pick up their lone win so far in the event, when they beat Namibia in Geelong.

Their form at the qualifying tournament, which has pitted south and west Asia sides against those from the East-Asia Pacific region, has been indifferent.

Losses to Nepal and Oman at the start of the Super Six phase meant their final two games, against Samoa and Japan, were must-win games.

They crushed both of them. It culminated in a eight-wicket win over Japan.

Haider Ali took three for 20 as Japan were restricted to 116 for nine from their 20 overs.

They only made it that far thanks to a counter-attacking 42 not out from 35 balls by No 9 Wataru Miyauchi.

Even though the target was 40 runs more than they might have been chasing, they made light work of the chase.

Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain, is used to making big runs in finals at the Oman Cricket Academy, on the outskirts of the capital city.

He made a century there when the UAE last qualified for the T20 World Cup, and did similar last year as they made it to the Asia Cup.

This time around he did not have enough runs to work with to do the same. But he still ensured the UAE faced no jitters in the chase.

He made 42 from 26 balls to get the chase off to a flyer. Alishan Sharafu, his opening partner, took up the responsibility after his captain was dismissed, and made 46 as the UAE chased the target with 12.1 overs gone.

More to follow...

