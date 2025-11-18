Why will tea be taken before lunch in India v South Africa Guwahati Test?

The short red-ball series between India and world champions South Africa reaches its conclusion at the newest Test venue in the country – the eastern city of Guwahati.

South Africa showed why they are the world champions as they stunned India in the first Test in Kolkata, dismantling the hosts in a low-scoring contest that finished inside three days.

Proteas spinners exposed India's weakness against the turning ball as they dismissed them for just 93 in the fourth innings to clinch a 30-run win and ensure they can't lose the series.

The second Test now assumes greater significance, as India have now lost four successive home Tests against top-tier teams – New Zealand last year and Proteas now. If India manage to lose the series, it will greatly affect their standings in the World Test Championships table.

Another area of concern for the Indians is the fitness of their captain Shubman Gill, who picked up a neck injury and did not bat in both innings in the first Test. His availability for the second Test will be crucial as India's top-order is stacked with left-handers.

All of which make the second match in Guwahati significant. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host its first ever Test, which will allow a new set of fans to witness the ups and downs of a five-day game.

Guwahati's first match, which begins on Saturday, will be memorable for another reason.

India's captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to be fit for the second Test . AP

Unique daily schedule

Normally, a day Test match in India begins at 9.30am with the first session ending two hours later with a 40-minute lunch break. Following that, teams play for two more hours before a 20-minute tea break.

However, Guwahati is in the eastern-most part of India with very early sunrise and sunset – in the absence of daylight saving system.

With that in mind, the Indian cricket board has decided to tweak the schedule of the second Test. The Test will start half an hour earlier, have a 20-minute tea break first, followed by the second session and then the longer lunch break from around 1.30pm local time.

It sounds like a simple solution, which in fairness should have been adopted a long time back. However, Test cricket is steeped in tradition and such changes get sidetracked along the way.

However, it is not a completely new concept in cricket. Day-night Tests have had a tea break first and dinner break after the second session.

Here, the limited availability of daylight has forced organisers to switch the breaks around for a day-game, which is a first.

Should the switch be made permanent?

Of the many changes that have been recommended over the years, this one looks like a low hanging fruit. Sure, it might seem frivolous to look at which session break comes at what time of the day; there are larger concerns about the general health of international cricket.

Even so, the simplicity of this change makes it a bit of a no-brainer.

A shorter tea break after the first session and a proper lunch break around 1.30pm makes sense. Also, it would provide a greater boost of energy for the final session after the exertions of the opening two sessions.

The reason we have the lunch break first and the tea break later is because the game developed and propagated in England. There, matches start at 10am and finish later in the evening – at a time where you would get sunset in most other parts of the world.

According to the English system, the lunch and tea breaks fall into the natural order of the day. Maybe, the new timetable can work for others.

When logical steps are taken by cricket boards, it also raises hopes of similar straightforward decisions in other, more pressing, areas of the game.

Mobile phone packages comparison

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Vault%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBilal%20Abou-Diab%20and%20Sami%20Abdul%20Hadi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELicensed%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Global%20Market%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInvestment%20and%20wealth%20advisory%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutliers%20VC%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep