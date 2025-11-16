India collapse to spectacular defeat against South Africa in first Test

India's batting line-up collapsed in spectacular fashion on Day 3 of the opening Test match against South Africa as they were beaten by 30 runs on Sunday.

After bowling out South Africa for 153 in their second innings, India looked firmly in the driving seat needing just 124 to claim victory in Kolkata, albeit without captain Subman Gill who retired injured in the first innings due to neck spams leaving his team a man down.

But, in front of nearly 40,000 fans at Eden Gardens, the home side quickly lost both openers – Yashasvi Jaiswal without scoring and KL Rahul for one – with just two runs on the board and effectively three down with Gill “under observation” in hospital.

Pacer Marco Jansen accounted for both wickets, from his opening seven deliveries, but it would be off-spinner Simon Harmer who led the Proteas bowling charge finishing with 4-21 off his 14 overs to go with his 4-30 in the first innings.

Harmer dismissed Dhruv Jurel (13) and Rishabh Pant (two), reducing India to 38-4 and then trapped the dangerous all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for 18.

Washington Sundar showed a semblance of fight and looked to rescue his team only for Aiden Markram's off-spin to strike a crucial blow and snatch his wicket for 31.

Axar Patel decided to go out guns blazing as he smashed a couple of sixes before his quick-fire 26 came to an end when he mis-hit a Keshav Maharaj ball to Temba Bavuma, who made a tricky over-the-shoulder catch look easy.

Mohammed Siraj lasted just one ball sparking wild celebrations among the jubilant tourists who had not won a Test in India in 15 years and last won a Test series on Indian soil in 2000-01.

“I felt today it was a bit flatter as the ball got older; it wasn't exploding as much,” said player of the match Harmer, who endured a tough tour in India back in 2015-16.

“It was nice to contribute. I have been here before and it was a dark place. So to get here and be in this position, to be behind the eight ball again and to be able to fight back the way we did just shows our belief.

“Obviously, still another Test to go in the series, but we'll definitely enjoy this and stay with this because they don't come around that often.”

India vice-captain Pant admitted his team had struggled to deal with the pressure. “After a game like this, you can't dwell into it too much,” he said.

“We should have been able to chase it but the pressure kept on building. We didn't capitalise enough.

“There was help from the wicket. A score of 120 can be tricky on these surfaces, but having said that, we should be able to soak in the pressure and capitalise … we will come back strong for sure.”

Earlier, captain Bavuma dragged the reigning world champions back into the contest with an innings of tremendous grit.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 30, South Africa resumed Day 3 on a precarious 93-7 with the onus on Bavuma to give his bowlers some runs to defend.

Bavuma replied with an unbeaten 55 – the only 50 by any batter on a minefield of a pitch where inconsistent bounce and spin made life difficult for the shot-makers.

Corbin Bosch produced a defiant 25, but once Jasprit Bumrah pegged back his off stump, South Africa's tail promptly caved in.

Bavuma was left stranded after a 136-ball defiance, which contained four boundaries and plenty of determination.

“It's very exciting,” Bavuma said after the win. “We want to be a part of these games and be on the right side of the result. It was tough for us and we needed the bowlers to bring us back in.”

The Eden Gardens pitch has come in for sharp criticism from some quarters after such an early finish. On Saturday, 15 wickets fell on day two as India scored 189 runs in reply to South Africa’s first innings 159.

“I have been coming to Kolkata for a long time and I have never seen a pitch like this at the Eden Gardens,” said former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble to the host broadcaster JioStar.

“There were definitely demons in the pitch. The batters couldn’t trust their defence and they didn’t know what to do,” added ex-South Africa pacer Dale Steyn.

India coach Gautam Gambhir shrugged off the criticism. “This is exactly the pitch we wanted and the curator was very helpful,” he insisted. “There was nothing wrong with the pitch. We couldn’t handle the pressure of the fourth innings chase and we need to improve.”

