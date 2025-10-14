Shubman Gill ticks another box as India sweep West Indies Test series

Coach Gautam Gambhir lauded the leadership qualities of new captain Shubman Gill as India completed a 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies in Delhi.

The hosts defeated a spirited Caribbean side by seven wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with opener KL Rahul hitting an unbeaten 58.

Chasing 121 for victory, India resumed on 63-1 and reached their target in the first session.

Rahul hit the winning four as Gill registered his first Test series win in only his second assignment as India captain.

The middle order batter had been thrown into the deep end when he led the side out for the first time in a five-match series in England earlier in the year.

There, India were without stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and also had to contend with availability issues of pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. Even so, India levelled the Test series 2-2 with Gill scoring over 700 runs.

The West Indies series was not as demanding as the England tour, but a 2-0 win is an important milestone in India's quest for the World Test Championship final – a mark they missed after stunning series defeats late last year.

“I think he's already passed his toughest test as a Test captain and that was in England,” Gambhir said of Gill, who has since also taken over as captain of the one-day squad.

“Five Test matches over a course of two-and-a-half months, against a quality England side, against an intimidating batting line-up and leading an inexperienced Indian team. What more could he have faced?”

Gill scored 754 runs in the five-Test series in England and hit his fifth Test century of the year in the series finale against West Indies.

Gambhir said Gill has earned his position as a leader. “No one has done him a favour by appointing him the Test and one-day captain,” Gambhir added. “He deserves every bit of it. He's worked hard and he ticks all the boxes … what more can a coach ask for?”

Gill now has four wins from seven Tests as captain. And while it is too early to think about India's chances of qualifying for the next WTC final, a good start to Gill's captaincy is bound to fill supporters with confidence.

Coach Gambhir said there is no point thinking so far ahead. “I'm not looking at what's going to happen in the World Test Championship final [in 2027],” he said.

“I think staying in the present is very important, and it was important for us to win the series at home.

“More importantly, we've got a very busy schedule. Hopefully, we can continue from here … 2027 that is still a long, long away for us.”

West Indies count the positives

West Indies captain Roston Chase said the fighting spirit showed by his batters in the second innings in Delhi was a “stepping stone” in reviving the fortunes for the Caribbean team.

The tourists forced India to bat on the fifth day after being made to follow on 270 runs behind.

The West Indies hit back with John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) sharing a 177-run stand for the third wicket.

Even tail-enders Justin Greaves (50 not out) and Jayden Seales (32) put on 79 runs for the last wicket to take the score to 390 and give India a 121-run target.

“This is the kind of fight that I wanted to see from us from matches before,” Chase said.

“This is a stepping stone, a building step for us to go forward and improve as a Test playing nation.

“[It] will give us the confidence and boost us in terms of that belief that we can do it against proper Test playing nations.”

West Indies lost the opening Test by an innings and 140 runs.

