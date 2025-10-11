Shubman Gill maintains hot streak with sublime century against West Indies in second test

Run machine Shubman Gill maintained his stunning form of 2025 with another century as India took complete control of the second Test against the West Indies on Saturday.

Despite suffering an early blow when opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out after adding just two runs to his overnight 173, India produced an impressive batting performance on Day 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It meant Jaiswal had missed out on what would have been his third Test double ton after a mix up with Gill. “Run outs are part of the game, it's fine,” he said. “I was thinking of batting for an hour and it'd be easier to score later.

“If I am there, I feel I should take the game forward. There is always a thought in my head about my goal and the team’s goal, and how I can achieve the two.”

Captain Gill then took over, cracking his fifth Test hundred of the year – from eight matches – as he finished unbeaten on 125, ably supported by quick-fire knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 off 54 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (44 off 79).

Gill, who started the day on 20, took on the West Indies attack with his classy stroke play, hitting 16 fours and two sixes in his 10th Test century. He scored three runs off left-arm spinner Khary Pierre to reach a hundred and raised his bat to the delight of a boisterous weekend crowd.

He shared partnerships of 91 runs with Nitish and 102 with wicketkeeper-batsman Jurel which helped turn up the heat on the West Indies.

“He's been scoring a lot of runs since getting the captaincy,” Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said of Gill, who hit 754 runs in the five-test series in England when he debuted as India's Test captain this year. “I think that's a good sign for Indian cricket.

“It helps the team when the captain leads by example. He and Jaiswal are part of a new generation, which believes in taking responsibility, which is a good sign.”

India – who won the opening Test in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs – were able to declare on 518-5. “Even after the run out, the team is in a good position,” added vice-captain Jadeja, referring to Jaiswal's dismissal.

“Misunderstandings happen and it's part of the game … We still posted a big total on the board, and we'll try to bowl them out as quickly as possible tomorrow.”

The visitors at least showed better application than in the opening Test – which saw them bowled out for 162 and 146 – as they reached 140-4 at stumps with Shai Hope unbeaten on 31 and Tevin Imlach on 14. They trail by 378 runs as they look to avoid defeat in the two-match series.

India spinner Jadeja did the damage as he ripped through the Windies' top order, finishing with figures of 3-37 off his 14 overs.

West Indies opener John Campbell (10) played a full-blooded sweep shot to a Jadeja delivery and the ball hit the grill of Sai Sudharsan's helmet as the fielder was trying to evade it before somehow lodging in the fielder's arms.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41) forged a 66-run partnership before Jadeja struck again. He dismissed Chanderpaul and captain Roston Chase – for a duck – as well as taking a catch to end Athanaze's promising knock off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.

“We know it's very challenging, but I know we have the capable batters who can do it,” said Windies spinner Jomel Warrican, who finished with figures of 3-98.

“The wicket is turning a lot more compared to day on. So we just have to apply ourselves and back our ability.”

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Marathon results Men: 1. Titus Ekiru(KEN) 2:06:13 2. Alphonce Simbu(TAN) 2:07:50 3. Reuben Kipyego(KEN) 2:08:25 4. Abel Kirui(KEN) 2:08:46 5. Felix Kemutai(KEN) 2:10:48 Women: 1. Judith Korir(KEN) 2:22:30 2. Eunice Chumba(BHR) 2:26:01 3. Immaculate Chemutai(UGA) 2:28:30 4. Abebech Bekele(ETH) 2:29:43 5. Aleksandra Morozova(RUS) 2:33:01

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

SQUADS India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20electric%20motors%20with%20102kW%20battery%20pack%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E570hp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20890Nm%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%20428km%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C700%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Asia Cup Qualifier Final

UAE v Hong Kong TV:

Live on OSN Cricket HD. Coverage starts at 5.30am

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

ON%20TRACK %3Cp%3EThe%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Assembly%20will%20host%20three%20main%20tracks%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEducate%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Consists%20of%20more%20than%2010%20in-depth%20sessions%20on%20the%20metaverse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInspire%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Will%20showcase%20use%20cases%20of%20the%20metaverse%20in%20tourism%2C%20logistics%2C%20retail%2C%20education%20and%20health%20care%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EContribute%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Workshops%20for%20metaverse%20foresight%20and%20use-case%20reviews%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

It Director: Andres Muschietti Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor Three stars

THE SPECS Cadillac XT6 2020 Premium Luxury Engine: 3.6L V-6 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 310hp Torque: 367Nm Price: Dh280,000

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

German intelligence warnings 2002: "Hezbollah supporters feared becoming a target of security services because of the effects of [9/11] ... discussions on Hezbollah policy moved from mosques into smaller circles in private homes." Supporters in Germany: 800

2013: "Financial and logistical support from Germany for Hezbollah in Lebanon supports the armed struggle against Israel ... Hezbollah supporters in Germany hold back from actions that would gain publicity." Supporters in Germany: 950

2023: "It must be reckoned with that Hezbollah will continue to plan terrorist actions outside the Middle East against Israel or Israeli interests." Supporters in Germany: 1,250 Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450 employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

'The Lost Daughter' Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal Starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson Rating: 4/5