West Indies live to fight another day but India remain in control of second Test

A defiant century partnership between John Campbell and Shai Hope ensured the West Indies would live to fight another day in the second Test against India in Delhi on Sunday.

Things were looking from for the tourists on Day 3 having been asked to follow-on after being bowled out for 248 in response to India's 518-5 declared, with home spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking 5-82.

But after losing Tagenarine Chanderpaul (10) and Alick Athanaze (seven) cheaply, Hope joined Campbell at the crease and the duo guided the Windies from 32-2 to 173-2 at stumps at Arun Jaitley Stadium as they look to avoid a second innings defeat in a row.

The duo put on 138 off 207 balls for the unbeaten third-wicket partnership, West Indies’ highest for any wicket in seven Tests this year, but Roston Chase's side remain 97 runs behind India's first innings total.

“The two batsmen have laid the platform for us,” West Indies spinner Khary Pierre told reporters.

“This is Test match cricket. The wicket is going to deteriorate more so the more runs we could pile on, it could be a challenge for the Indian batsmen.”

India remain firmly in control of the Test after the West Indies could only add another 108 to their overnight score of 140-4 with Yadav rattling through their lower order for his fifth five-wicket haul in his 15th Test.

The onus was on Hope (36) to lead the tourists' fightback but after 30 minutes of lull, Kuldeep sparked a collapse.

Hope lost his off-stump while Tevin Imlach (21) and Justin Greaves (17) fell lbw to the left-arm wrist-spinner.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Jomel Warrican but Pierre (23) and Anderson Phillip (24 not out) refused to throw in the towel and put on a stubborn stand of 46.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Pierre and West Indies soon collapsed conceding a sizeable first innings lead. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-46.

“We started well, planned well, but the wicket is really good to bat on.” said Yadav after the close of play.

“I Just tried to right lengths and aim for the stumps. First innings was brilliant, second innings, Hope and Campbell have batted really well.

“Wicket looks good. It's on the slower side, you have to generate energy, which is difficult for a wrist-spinner. Beating the batter in the air was the plan and I was trying to increase my arm speed.”

After India captain Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on, the West Indies lost two wickets before tea.

But left-handed Campbell and Hope's gutsy batting would frustrate India's hopes of quickly sealing the two-match series.

Campbell became the first West Indian to reach fifty in the two-match series with a four off Kuldeep.

He survived a couple of close lbw calls against off-spinner Washington Sundar early in his innings and went on to dominate the bowling. Hope reached his fifty off Jadeja and he raised his bat to an applauding dressing room.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate backed enforcing the follow-on but said the pitch did not turn as much as they had expected.

“We thought the wicket's going to keep deteriorating but it just seems to slow down even more,” the former Dutch player said.

“We have found it tricky this afternoon and Shai Hope and John Campbell batted beautifully.”

