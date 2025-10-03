Highest-paid players at ILT20 auction including UAE's Junaid Siddique and Pakistan stars

The DP World International League T20 entered a new era as it hosted its inaugural player auction, featuring almost 300 top players from more than 20 countries.
The UAE's premier T20 competition was already one of the most lucrative franchise tournaments in the world, and it consolidated its position following a hugely successful auction in Dubai, where the six teams were allocated a budget of $1.5-2 million each.
The auction day saw intense bidding. West Indies batter Andre Fletcher emerged as the most expensive player after getting picked up by MI Emirates for a cool $260,000.
There were other top earners as well, with the biggest surprise coming in the form of UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique, who was picked up by Sharjah Warriorz for a stunning $170,000 – the third most expensive player of the day.
Fellow UAE bowler Mohammad Rohid was not too far behind, going to MI Emirates for $140,000 and capping a superb day for the country.
The auction has set the stage for an exciting ILT20 Season 4, which begins on December 2 - UAE National Day. The six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude on January 4.
Below is the list of the highest-paid cricketers at the ILT20 player auction. The list does not include every player picked up at the lowest base price of $10,000.
Top earners at ILT20 player auction
Andre Fletcher (West Indies) MI Emirates - $260,000
Scott Currie (Scotland) Dubai Capitals - $250,000
Junaid Siddique (UAE) Sharjah Warriorz - $170,000
Liam Dawson (England) Gulf Giants - $170,000
Mohammad Rohid (UAE) MI Emirates - $140,000
Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa) Sharjah Warriorz - $120,000
Brandon McMullen (Scotland) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $110,000
Nathan Sowter (England) Sharjah Warriorz - $100,000
Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) MI Emirates - $100,000
Tom Bruce (Scotland) Desert Vipers - $80,000
Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) Desert Vipers - $80,000
Naseem Shah (Pakistan) Desert Vipers - $80,000
Jayden Seales (West Indies) Sharjah Warriorz - $80,000
Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) Dubai Capitals - $80,000
Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh) Sharjah Warriorz - $80,000
Tymal Mills (England) Dubai Capitals - $80,000
Wasim Akram (UAE) Sharjah Warriorz - $55,000
Haider Razzaq (UAE) Gulf Giants - $50,000
Jordan Thompson (England) MI Emirates - $48,000
Shakib Al Hassan (Bangladesh) MI Emirates - $40,0000
Unmukt Chand (USA) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $40,000
Michael Pepper (Eng) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $40,000
Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) Gulf Giants - $40,000
Fred Klaassen (Netherlands) Gulf Giants - $40,000
Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan) Desert Vipers - $40,000
Hasan Nawaz (Pakistan) Desert Vipers - $40,000
Tawanda Muyeye (Zimbabwe) Desert Vipers - $40,000
Chris Wood (England) Gulf Giants - $40,000
Tom Moores (England) Gulf Giants - $40,000
Ramon Simmonds (West Indies) Gulf Giants - $40,000
Asif Khan (UAE) Gulf Giants - $26,000
Ibrar Ahmed (UAE) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $22,000
Ishtiaq Ahmad (Saudi Arabia) Gulf Giants - $16,000
Meet Bhavsar (Kuwait) Gulf Giants - $14,000
Vritya Aravind (UAE) Desert Vipers - $10,000
Zuhaib Zubair (UAE) Gulf Giants - $10,000
Muhammad Farooq (UAE) Dubai Capitals - $10,000
James Rew (England) Sharjah Warriorz - $10,000
Nosthush Kenjige (USA) MI Emirates - $10,000
Harmeet Singh (USA) Sharjah Warriorz - $10,000
Farhan Khan (UAE) Dubai Capitals - $10,000
Adnan Idrees (Kuwaiti) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $10,000
Faisal Khan (Saudi Arabia) Desert Vipers - $10,000
