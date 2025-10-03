Highest-paid players at ILT20 auction including UAE's Junaid Siddique and Pakistan stars

The DP World International League T20 entered a new era as it hosted its inaugural player auction, featuring almost 300 top players from more than 20 countries.

The UAE's premier T20 competition was already one of the most lucrative franchise tournaments in the world, and it consolidated its position following a hugely successful auction in Dubai, where the six teams were allocated a budget of $1.5-2 million each.

The auction day saw intense bidding. West Indies batter Andre Fletcher emerged as the most expensive player after getting picked up by MI Emirates for a cool $260,000.

There were other top earners as well, with the biggest surprise coming in the form of UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique, who was picked up by Sharjah Warriorz for a stunning $170,000 – the third most expensive player of the day.

Fellow UAE bowler Mohammad Rohid was not too far behind, going to MI Emirates for $140,000 and capping a superb day for the country.

The auction has set the stage for an exciting ILT20 Season 4, which begins on December 2 - UAE National Day. The six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude on January 4.

Below is the list of the highest-paid cricketers at the ILT20 player auction. The list does not include every player picked up at the lowest base price of $10,000.

The ILT20's inaugural player auction took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Bidding starts for England fast bowler Tymal Mills Desert Vipers discuss their next pick during the player auction in Dubai on Wednesday Sharjah Warriors head coach JP Duminy takes part in the auction MI Emirates head coach Robin Singh Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was picked up by Desert Vipers Gulf Giants head coach Jonathan Trott Dubai capitals plot their next move Gulf Giants' James Vince during the auction

Top earners at ILT20 player auction

Andre Fletcher (West Indies) MI Emirates - $260,000

Scott Currie (Scotland) Dubai Capitals - $250,000

Junaid Siddique (UAE) Sharjah Warriorz - $170,000

Liam Dawson (England) Gulf Giants - $170,000

Mohammad Rohid (UAE) MI Emirates - $140,000

Dwaine Pretorius (South Africa) Sharjah Warriorz - $120,000

Brandon McMullen (Scotland) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $110,000

Nathan Sowter (England) Sharjah Warriorz - $100,000

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) MI Emirates - $100,000

Tom Bruce (Scotland) Desert Vipers - $80,000

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) Desert Vipers - $80,000

Naseem Shah (Pakistan) Desert Vipers - $80,000

Jayden Seales (West Indies) Sharjah Warriorz - $80,000

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) Dubai Capitals - $80,000

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh) Sharjah Warriorz - $80,000

Tymal Mills (England) Dubai Capitals - $80,000

Wasim Akram (UAE) Sharjah Warriorz - $55,000

Haider Razzaq (UAE) Gulf Giants - $50,000

Jordan Thompson (England) MI Emirates - $48,000

Shakib Al Hassan (Bangladesh) MI Emirates - $40,0000

Unmukt Chand (USA) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $40,000

Michael Pepper (Eng) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $40,000

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) Gulf Giants - $40,000

Fred Klaassen (Netherlands) Gulf Giants - $40,000

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan) Desert Vipers - $40,000

Hasan Nawaz (Pakistan) Desert Vipers - $40,000

Tawanda Muyeye (Zimbabwe) Desert Vipers - $40,000

Chris Wood (England) Gulf Giants - $40,000

Tom Moores (England) Gulf Giants - $40,000

Ramon Simmonds (West Indies) Gulf Giants - $40,000

Asif Khan (UAE) Gulf Giants - $26,000

Ibrar Ahmed (UAE) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $22,000

Ishtiaq Ahmad (Saudi Arabia) Gulf Giants - $16,000

Meet Bhavsar (Kuwait) Gulf Giants - $14,000

Vritya Aravind (UAE) Desert Vipers - $10,000

Zuhaib Zubair (UAE) Gulf Giants - $10,000

Muhammad Farooq (UAE) Dubai Capitals - $10,000

James Rew (England) Sharjah Warriorz - $10,000

Nosthush Kenjige (USA) MI Emirates - $10,000

Harmeet Singh (USA) Sharjah Warriorz - $10,000

Farhan Khan (UAE) Dubai Capitals - $10,000

Adnan Idrees (Kuwaiti) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - $10,000

Faisal Khan (Saudi Arabia) Desert Vipers - $10,000

