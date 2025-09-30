Saudi Arabia to host franchise league cricket for first time in deal with ILT20

Major cricket will be played in Saudi Arabia for the first time when DP World International League T20 fixtures are staged there.

The UAE-based franchise league announced plans to expand its footprint around the region last season.

Having previously confirmed a link up with Kuwait, the organisers have now announced a “strategic partnership” with the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF).

As per the terms of the deal, SACF has licensed the ILT20 as an official league “to host matches within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the forthcoming seasons”.

In the recent past, plans have been mooted for Saudi Arabia to host a lucrative T20 league of its own, as well as host bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

The absence of grass cricket facilities in the country as yet has meant those plans have yet to come to pass, with the political issues between the South Asian neighbours also hindering the latter.

However, the prospect of some of the world’s leading cricketers heading to Saudi Arabia to play has moved closer via the ILT20 deal.

The six-team franchise competition will begin its fourth season in December. All the matches of the forthcoming campaign are set to be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, but they hope to include other venues around the Gulf in future seasons.

“The milestone serves as another important step in DP World ILT20’s efforts to expand and enrich cricket across the Gulf region,” the league wrote in a statement announcing the link up.

“Through this partnership the DP World ILT20 will work closely with the [SACF] and its commercial arm, the Cricket Investment Company, on developing cricket in the country besides identifying and nurturing talent.”

Many cricket institutions have looked to Saudi Arabia for potential investment opportunities, with Aramco being a major sponsor of the ICC.

Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League franchise, also have a partnership with Neom, the mega-project that is under construction in the far north west of the kingdom.

The Royals project includes promoting grassroots, tape-ball cricket among workers on the various projects that make up Neom.

They hope a consequence of that will be to help develop cricketers who could subsequently join the Saudi Arabian cricket set-up.

The national team have made notable progress in T20 international cricket in the recent past, under the guidance of Kabir Khan, the former UAE and Afghanistan coach.

As part of the ILT20 deal, those players will also have a direct pathway into the ILT20.

The league will stage its first player auction on Wednesday, ahead of the new season. Each of the six franchises will be required to sign at least one player from Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is a key part of the Gulf region, and its commitment to developing cricket is inspiring,” Khalid Al Zarooni, the ILT20 chairman, said.

“This partnership is built on our shared vision of growing the game beyond borders. The DP World ILT20 will create opportunities for players and hopefully bring world-class cricket closer to the fans.”

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, the chairman of SACF, said he hopes the deal will help the league “expand across borders and become a catalyst for the growth of cricket in the Gulf region”.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to developing cricket in the country and providing our players with opportunities to grow and succeed on an international stage,” he said.

“It also provides a platform for fan engagement within the kingdom and opens up further avenues for developing the game across infrastructure and tourism.

“With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 placing strong emphasis on sport and community engagement, we believe this partnership will inspire more young men and women to take up cricket.

"[It] will play a vital role in the sport’s growth in the country as part of SACF’s strategy to enable the private sector within Saudi Arabia.”

As with the Kuwait partnership that was previously announced, the ILT20 will stage development tournaments in Saudi Arabia.

“In the coming years we will be hosting DP World ILT20 tournament matches in Saudi Arabia while from next year, a development tournament will also be staged there which will provide an excellent opportunity to the local talent to make a claim for the main event.” David White, the chief executive of the ILT20 said.

“The league will also help Saudi Arabia in cricketing infrastructure development.”

