India face Oman but all eyes looking ahead to blockbuster Pakistan clash in Asia Cup

The final group phase match of the Asia Cup between India and Oman will find it difficult to divert the attention of the viewers from the supercharged contest that awaits on Sunday.

Pakistan huffed and puffed their way to victory over the UAE on Wednesday after hectic negotiations with the governing body and tournament stakeholders over the handshake controversy with the Indian team.

At one point on Wednesday, Pakistan looked like pulling out of the match against the hosts, sticking to their demand of the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft who they believe did not take appropriate actions when India refused to shake the hands of Pakistan players.

However, the match went ahead, albeit an hour late. Pakistan were in deep trouble batting first at one stage, reduced to 110-7 after 17 overs.

But another courageous unbeaten knock of 29 by Shaheen Afridi took them to a competitive score of 146-9, which proved enough for a 41-run win and a rematch against India in the Super Four stage on Sunday.

But India can't look too far ahead as they must first face Oman, who have underwhelmed so far, in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Oman were bundled out for 67 in their first match against Pakistan and then lost to the UAE by 42 runs.

The only motivation for them now is to play without any fear against an Indian side who are not only the reigning world champions and No 1 ranked side, but also have the top ranked T20 batter (Abhishek Sharma) and bowler (Varun Chakravarthy) in their ranks.

India might look to test a few other players in the capital, namely left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and maybe even Harshit Rana, while giving the likes of Jasprit Bumrah a break in a contest that has little riding on it.

While batting first has not always been easy, with the pitches aiding seamers and spinners in the UAE, Abu Dhabi has been better for batting so far.

While India have more than enough firepower and talent to tackle anything that Oman throws at them, they would not want any doubts to creep in ahead of the match against Pakistan that will have considerable venom.

Pakistan will also be looking at the match on Friday to find any weaknesses in India's line-up. But while they do that, the team in green also realise they need to improve their own batting considerably.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi after rattling the stumps of UAE opener Alishan Sharafu in their Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium. All photos Chris Whiteoak / The National Abrar Ahmed was the pick of Pakistan bowlers, taking 2-13 UAE spinner Simranjeet Singh celebrates the prized wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Seamer Junaid Siddique finished with stunning figures of 4-18 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi scored a crucial 29 lower down the order Junaid Siddique dismissed Pakistan's Saim Ayub early Simranjeet Singh celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz Pakistan team arrived at the Dubai International Stadium an hour late

Pakistan struggled with the bat in both their matches at the Asia Cup and it was only because of pacer Afridi that they had any sort of score in both matches; Afridi's crucial knock in the death overs against the UAE took the total past 140 and towards safety.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha admitted batting is an area of concern for him.

“We got the job done but we still need to improve our batting in the middle order,” Agha said after the win against the UAE. “That's been a concern and something we need to work on.”

And while he did not take the name of his next opponents, Agha said his team need to be prepared to beat any side.

“We are ready, we are ready for any challenge,” he added.

“We just want to play good cricket. If we play good cricket, like we have played in the last few months, I think we'll be good against any side.”

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silkhaus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aahan%20Bhojani%20and%20Ashmin%20Varma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Property%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247.75%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Nordstar%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20Yuj%20Ventures%20and%20Whiteboard%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

RESULTS 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner RB Money To Burn, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m Winner Ekhtiyaar, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Commanding, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Kimbear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Platinum Star, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Key Victory, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby.

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2-litre%204-cylinder%20petrol%20(V%20Class)%3B%20electric%20motor%20with%2060kW%20or%2090kW%20powerpack%20(EQV)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20233hp%20(V%20Class%2C%20best%20option)%3B%20204hp%20(EQV%2C%20best%20option)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20350Nm%20(V%20Class%2C%20best%20option)%3B%20TBA%20(EQV)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMid-2024%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETBA%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

England World Cup squad Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Profile Company: Justmop.com Date started: December 2015 Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan Sector: Technology and home services Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month Funding: The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups.

BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.

