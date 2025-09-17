Pakistan v UAE Asia Cup match in Dubai to go ahead despite chaos after India handshake row

The UAE's decisive Asia Cup fixture with Pakistan in Dubai has been delayed by an hour, but it will go ahead.

Reports from Pakistan had suggested the game had been forfeited due to the fall out from the handshake row between them and India on Sunday night.

The Pakistani Cricket Board have been pushing for the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, for his role in the clash on Sunday, which saw India opt out of shaking hands with their opposition.

While UAE's players arrived at Dubai International Stadium ahead of the scheduled 6.30pm UAE time start, Pakistan's were still at the team hotel.

They had been ordered not to travel to the ground until the board had resolved issues over the ongoing dispute.

The side have still not arrived at the stadium, but at 5.30pm, Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, announced on social media that they have asked the team to travel.

It was subsequently announced the toss would happen at 7pm, with the game starting at 7.30pm.

More to follow...

