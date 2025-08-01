UAE to play Afghanistan and Pakistan in T20 tri-series in Sharjah

Cricket fans in UAE are set for a T20 summer bonanza after it was announced that the national team will host a high-profile tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The seven-match series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 and run until September 7. The three teams will play each other twice in the six-match group stage. The top two teams will then compete in the final.

The tournament is not only an opportunity for an in-form UAE team to test their mettle in the T20 format, but also a chance to prepare for the main event next month – the T20 Asia Cup.

The UAE will host the Asia Cup tournament from September 9 where they will compete against the top teams in the format, which in turn serves as a build-up to the T20 World Cup early next year.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan are in Group A with Oman and hosts UAE. Group B comprises of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

The top two from each group there will qualify for the Super 4 stage where all four teams will play against each other. The top two teams will then go through to the final which will be held on September 28.

Before that, the UAE team will lock horns with two powerhouses of T20 cricket, who have also played a large number of their matches in the UAE over the years.

In the tri-series, Afghanistan take on Pakistan in the tournament opener. Match tickets and broadcast details for the tri-series will be announced over the next few days.

The UAE are in fine form heading into the T20 tournaments. Under the captaincy of Muhammad Waseem, the national team famously defeated Bangladesh in a T20 series in Sharjah in May.

Then, they took part in the Pearls of Africa T20 series in Uganda where they won four out of six matches.

T20I tri-series

August 29 – Afghanistan v Pakistan

August 30 – UAE v Pakistan

September 1 – Afghanistan v UAE

September 2 – Afghanistan v Pakistan

September 4 – Pakistan v UAE

September 5 – Afghanistan v UAE

September 7 – Final

Note: All matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 7pm